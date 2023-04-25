From a back room in the Harman Senior Center, past bingo flyers and bridge games, musical taps and laughter echoed across the hardwood floor. A handful of women, mostly retirees, gathered in a dance studio, tapping along to hits from ABBA and The Beach Boys.
Harman Center has offered tap dance classes since 2015, courtesy of Diana Dreeszen. She teaches three different levels, to accommodate those with years of training and those picking up the hobby for the first time.
The ladies gather every Tuesday afternoon. Dreeszen, who has a lifetime of dance experience and worked as a special education teacher at Eisenhower High School, taught her pupils a few core steps and endless ways to put them together.
During each class, the women talked and joked. They gossiped and checked in on each other. They kept their bodies active and encouraged one another to try something new.
“It has been the best thing,” said beginner tapper Patti Roll. “It’s so joyful. And it’s just lots of fun to make noise with your feet.”
Active elders
Each class is an hour long. After a brief warmup, Dreeszen goes over combinations with her dancers before they dive into the routines she choreographed.
The dancers are free to modify the choreography however they need to in order to fit their physical abilities. For some, that means avoiding jumps. For others, that involves a cane for balance.
“They know what their bodies can do, so they can keep the steps small,” Dreeszen said.
Jean Holty brought a cane with her to her first tap class on April 11. Her daughter owned a dance studio, so she used to dance a lot. Tap was always her favorite, she said.
But she had a stroke a few years ago, which impacted her mobility. Then her husband died. After that, she became more isolated. She learned about the tap classes when she came to the Harman Center for workshops on dealing with grief and decided to give it a shot.
“I just want to get out of the house and start doing something,” she said. “I’ve decided that I’ve been sitting around doing nothing for too long.”
‘A fun group’
For lifelong dancer Dreeszen, these weekly classes have become the only time she dances in public anymore. She found dance to be a great outlet of self-expression. But her favorite part of the classes?
“The people,” she said. “They’re a fun group.”
The ladies chatted before and after class, filling each other in on their vacations and home repairs. They frequently broke into laughter when a mistake occurred. But the laughter remained friendly, not directed at any individual.
Dancer Marsha Threlkeld said she understands it can be scary to try something new with a group of strangers. So the group tries to be welcoming.
“If we keep it friendly, if we keep the community as part of it, it helps people be able to come in and not be intimidated,” she said.
Retirees and seniors are vulnerable to loneliness and social isolation, which has been linked to physical health issues, according to the National Institute of Health.
Roll said that once a person retires, they have to look for activities other than work to give them a sense of fulfillment. She is always on the hunt for ways to get out of the house, and tap class allowed her to learn a new skill and connect with friends.
Dare to dance
The classes also give the ladies a chance to connect with the art of dance, something they might not have had access to in their younger years.
Donna Matheson studied ballet when she was younger. But she said in those days ballet dancers were not allowed to study tap. Now she enjoys the beginner’s tap class.
“It’s kind of like the 8-year-old girl that’s finally getting to put on tap shoes,” she said.
Ina Bush grew up on a farm outside Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She wanted to dance, but there were no classes available nearby for her and her friends.
She started taking lessons at the Harman Center about four years ago and is now in the advanced class. Sometimes she even finds herself tapping around her kitchen, dancing like nobody's watching.
