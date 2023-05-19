200328-yh-news-yakimapandemics-2.jpg
Ellen Allmendinger, Yakima County historian, shows the Stephenson family grave on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima, Wash. Five members of the Stephenson family died of scarlet fever in December 1909 and January 1910.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

Free walking tours of Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima this summer will include stepping inside its mausoleum.

Ellen Allmendinger will again lead tours of the sprawling city cemetery, where more than 47,000 people are buried or entombed. Tours are set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 1 p.m. June 25, 1 p.m. Sept. 16 and 1 p.m. Oct. 28. 

The tours are free, but space is limited to 25 participants. Register online by clicking on the "walking tour signup" button on the Tahoma Cemetery page online, yakimawa.gov/services/cemetery/.

Though registration for the Tuesday evening tour was set to close Friday, May 19, the cemetery is open to the public and it's possible to be nearby and still hear Allmendinger's presentation.

Tours will meet in front of the mausoleum a few minutes before starting time. The mausoleum is near the 24th Avenue entrance. The gate to the 24th Avenue entrance is closed in the evening, so Tuesday tour participants need to use the Tahoma Avenue entrance off 16th Avenue. (The cemetery’s official address is 1801 Tahoma Ave.)

Allmendinger focuses on people to bring Yakima Valley history to life. Because the cemetery is so large, her tours take place in certain areas of the cemetery. That means her Tahoma tours vary in whom she highlights.

She has written four books centered on Yakima Valley history and people: "We Went West" (2023), "Past & Present Yakima" (2022), "Murder & Mayhem in Central Washington" (2021) and "Hidden History of Yakima" (2018).

Reach Tammy Ayer at tayer@yakimaherald.com.

Tammy Ayer has worked at the Yakima Herald-Republic since 2015. This is her fourth newspaper gig. Alongside general assignment reporting and profiles, she writes about the centuries-long crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People, focusing on those who have gone missing, been murdered and have died mysteriously on and around the Yakama Reservation. Ayer grew up in Indiana, lived in Florida for 13 years and has a master’s degree in history.

