Free walking tours of Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima this summer will include stepping inside its mausoleum.
Ellen Allmendinger will again lead tours of the sprawling city cemetery, where more than 47,000 people are buried or entombed. Tours are set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 1 p.m. June 25, 1 p.m. Sept. 16 and 1 p.m. Oct. 28.
The tours are free, but space is limited to 25 participants. Register online by clicking on the "walking tour signup" button on the Tahoma Cemetery page online, yakimawa.gov/services/cemetery/.
Though registration for the Tuesday evening tour was set to close Friday, May 19, the cemetery is open to the public and it's possible to be nearby and still hear Allmendinger's presentation.
Tours will meet in front of the mausoleum a few minutes before starting time. The mausoleum is near the 24th Avenue entrance. The gate to the 24th Avenue entrance is closed in the evening, so Tuesday tour participants need to use the Tahoma Avenue entrance off 16th Avenue. (The cemetery’s official address is 1801 Tahoma Ave.)
Allmendinger focuses on people to bring Yakima Valley history to life. Because the cemetery is so large, her tours take place in certain areas of the cemetery. That means her Tahoma tours vary in whom she highlights.
She has written four books centered on Yakima Valley history and people: "We Went West" (2023), "Past & Present Yakima" (2022), "Murder & Mayhem in Central Washington" (2021) and "Hidden History of Yakima" (2018).
