There’s something special about live music and summertime. As Yakima Valley residents, we are fortunate to experience many great concerts on the streets, in area vineyards and at cool local venues.
The summer temperatures we’re experiencing are preparing us for a busy summer concert season, so Explore will help, too. Here’s a list of some of the live performances to catch this summer:
Downtown Summer Nights
It’s a Yakima summer tradition — music fans fill North Front Street between East Yakima Avenue and Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way every Thursday for live music, food, vendors and a beer garden.
Two bands are scheduled each Thursday from 6-9 p.m. outside North Town Coffeehouse.
Starting at 5 p.m., local artists and merchants will have goods for sale. Local food vendors will also be on site. The 21-and-older beer garden will feature local beer, wine and cider.
Children can spend time enjoying arts and crafts in the activities area. Visitors can snap some selfies or take group photos on the sidewalk photo booth.
Here’s the lineup:
• June 15: The Hackles; Bart Budwig.
• June 22: Maya Elise and the Good Dreams; Josiah Johnson.
• June 29: Amanda Simmons Music; Cockaphonix; Coaster.
• July 6: Bella Dagdagan; Great American Trainwreck.
• July 13: Stephanie Anne Johnson; Ural Thomas and the Pain.
• July 20: Jess Clemons; Jeremy James Meyer.
• July 27: Hunter Stiles Music; Chase Craig Band.
• Aug. 3: Red Light Challenge; Hiroki.
• Aug. 10: Isaac Gambito; Locarno.
• Aug. 17: Englewood Heights Band; Polyrhythmics.
Summer Sunset Concert Series
Yakima Parks and Recreation is bringing back the popular Franklin Park concert series, which features a variety of musical styles.
From 6-8 p.m. Fridays, visitors can listen to music on lawn chairs and blankets, enjoy a picnic dinner and dance to live music at Franklin Park, 2101 Tieton Drive.
For more information, visit yakimaparks.com.
• July 7: Genevieve (country).
• July 14: Rice (classic rock).
• July 21: Rod Giles Band (blues rock/jazz/fusion).
• July 28: Ockham’s Razor (Celtic rock).
• Aug. 4: Naughty Pine (reggae, R&B, pop).
• Aug. 11: XYZ and the Boomers (classic rock, county).
Viva la Musica Concert Series
Yakima Parks and Recreation will feature some of the Yakima Valley’s best Latino groups from 5-7 p.m. Sundays at Miller Park (North Fourth and East E streets) and Martin Luther King Jr. Park (South Eighth and East Beech streets).
The shows are free and family-friendly.
The Viva la Musica series will end with a summer finale from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 10 at Miller Park.
Miller Park
• July 9: Rancho Unido.
• July 16: Paso Firme.
• July 23: Super Escandalo.
Martin Luther King Jr. Park
• July 30: Los de Alla.
• Aug. 6: Tormenta de Durango.
• Aug. 13: Banda la Palmera.
Viva la Musica finale, Miller Park, 4-7 p.m.
• Raza Michoacana, 4 p.m.
• Los Hermanos Gonzales, 5:30 p.m.
Bearded Monkey Music
Bearded Monkey Music sits next to the Bearded Monkey bicycle shop at 1802 W. Nob Hill Blvd.
The last Thursday of each month, the venue hosts an open mic night starting at 6:15 p.m. Musicians and guests are treated to live music complete with a sound board and full light show.
Check out https://yhne.ws/beardedmonkey for more information and to find out when they host traveling and local bands.
Moxee Hop Festival
This year’s Moxee Hop Festival will be Aug. 3-5 at Moxee City Park, South Rivard Road off State Route 24.
The popular weekendlong event features a lineup of entertainment including solo acts and bands on the Park Stage.
The Beer Garden Stage offers nightly music starting at 7 p.m.
Lineups have not yet been announced. Visit https://yhne.ws/moxeehopfest for updates.
Chinook Fest
Chinook Fest is celebrating 10 years this year. It takes place June 8-11.
The weekendlong event will be held at Jim Sprick Community Park, 13680 State Route 410 in Naches, and will feature live music and camping along the Naches River.
Tickets for the 21-and-older event are on sale at www.chinookfest.com.
Headliners include Half Step Down, Hillstomp, Hunter Stiles, James Beam, Nikki J, The Lil Smokies and Cody Beebe and the Crooks.
Chinook Fest concludes June 11, and all ages are welcome that day; Austin Jenckes and Pauline Wick will perform. Tickets for the Sunday all-ages day cost $20, with ages 12 and younger free.
Hop Country Music Festival
The Hop Country Music Festival returns for a second year, produced by the folks behind Chinook Fest.
Held at the Sozo Sports Complex, 2200 S. 36th Ave., the two-day event will be Sept. 15-16.
This year’s lineup will be announced soon. Look for more information at www.hopcountry.fun.
Yakima AppleJam 5
Yakima AppleJam takes place at the Yakima Fourth of July Celebration held from noon to 11 p.m. July 4 at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave.
AppleJam is a musical competition open to all ages and all music genres, and is free to enter. Competitors can compete in the solo or band contest.
Local groups and solo artists will be up for voting June 1 at www.yakimaapplejam.com. The top vote-getters will perform for fans at the Fourth of July celebration. Judges will award $500 to the top band performance, top solo performance and best overall performance.
Hoops
Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave., has established itself as a go-to for outdoor music with a patio stage and plenty of space filled with tables and chairs.
From 6-9 p.m. every other Tuesday, the bar hosts an open jam night with the Rod Giles Band. All musicians are welcome, no matter the style or instrument.
Hoops will host live music all summer long, featuring a variety of local and Pacific Northwest bands. Check out www.hoopsyakima.com for the summer full schedule. Here are a few highlights:
• May 27: Stoney Lonesome.
• June 2: American Honey.
• June 10: X-Band.
• June 21: Aphrodisi-Yaks.
• June 30: CobraHawk.
Jazz at J Bell
J Bell Cellars hosts outdoor jazz throughout the summer. At 124 Purple Lane in Zillah, the winery’s shows are from 6-9 p.m. To make reservations, call 509-388-8813.
• May 20: Bourbon and Bellows.
• June 17: Logan Strosahl’s Spec Ops.
• July 15: Adriana Wagner Quartet.
• Aug. 19: Dylan Hayes Organ Trio.
• Sept. 9: Ryan Meagher Trio.
Legends Casino
Legends Casino will feature a variety of music and other live entertainment all summer in the event center and on the playing floor. Visit legendscasino.com for tickets and an up-to-date schedule.
• July 14: Elle King.
• July 21: Rock of Ages.
• Aug. 3: George Thorogood and the Destroyers.
• Aug. 4: Los Lonely Boys.
• Sept. 2: Chicago.
Music in the Vines
Gilbert Cellars, 2620 Draper Road, once again hosts live music in its amphitheater. Visitors are invited to enjoy local food trucks or bring their own picnic.
Season passes are sold out, but individual show tickets are available and cost $40. Purchase tickets at https://yhne.ws/musicinthevines.
• June 9: Kate Dinsmore.
• June 23: Phillip-Michael Scales.
• July 14: The RT’s.
• July 28: Taylor and the Train Robbers.
Summer Concerts on the Lawn
Sunset concerts and wine on the lawn are on the calendar this summer at VanArnam Vineyards, 1305 Gilbert Road in Zillah.
Food will be available for purchase and guests can bring their own as well. Beer and wine will be available. Tables and chairs are first come, first served and guests can bring their own.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and shows start at 7. Tickets cost $25 for each show, or a season pass can be purchased for $120. Purchase tickets at vanarnamvineyards.com. Tickets are required for everyone 16 and older; ages 15 and younger are free.
• June 10: Harvey Creek Band (country rock).
• June 24: Krome (classic rock).
• July 8: Laurel Canyon Legacy (’60s and ’70s pop/rock).
• July 29: West Coast Feed (seven-piece dance party).
• Aug. 12: Eden Band (rock, blues, pop).
• Aug. 26: Englewood Heights (rock, jazz, blues, pop and country).
• Sept. 9: Petty Thief (tribute to Tom Petty).
Brewminatti
Brewminatti, 713 Sixth St. in Prosser, is a coffeehouse that hosts live music. The coffee shop showcases rock, folk and Americana acts for all ages, unless otherwise noted.
Doors open an hour prior to the show and seating is first come, first served. Beer, wine, coffee and a limited menu are available.
Purchase tickets at brewminatti.com.
• May 19: Tyron Benoit Band (The Vines at WIT Cellars, 505 Cabernet Court, Prosser).
• June 8: Peter Case.
• June 16: Smokey Brights.
• June 24: Heart by Heart featuring Steve Fossen and Michael Derosier of Heart (The Vines at WIT Cellars, 505 Cabernet Court, Prosser).
• July 6: The Barefoot Movement.
• July 28: Drivin n Cryin (The Vines at WIT Cellars, 505 Cabernet Court, Prosser).
• Aug. 4: A.J. Fullerton.
• Aug. 11: Too Slim and the Taildraggers with Junk Belly (The Vines at WIT Cellars, 505 Cabernet Court, Prosser).
• Aug. 22: Dale Watson and the Lonestars.
• Aug. 24: Dueling Pianos featuring Rock Dee House (The Vines at WIT Cellars, 505 Cabernet Court, Prosser).
• Aug. 31: Never Come Down.
• Sept. 23: West Coast Feed with special guests (The Vines at WIT Cellars, 505 Cabernet Court, Prosser).
• Sept. 30: Clem Snide.
The Seasons Performance Hall
The Seasons Performance Hall is in downtown Yakima at 101 N. Naches Ave. The church-turned-music hall hosts blues, country, jazz and more year-round.
Live music is performed in the main hall and in The Seasons Gallery Bistro, on the south side of the performance hall off Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way.
Visit theseasonsyakima.com to purchase tickets and for more event information.
• Today, May 19: YAMA Spring Showcase.
• Today, May 19: Hell’s Belles.
• Saturday, May 20: KCJ Jazz Company (in the bistro).
• May 25: Pascuala Ilabaca.
• May 27: Mac Sherman (in the bistro).
• May 28: SEMPRE Chamber Music Splash of Jazz.
• June 18-19: Juneteenth Celebration.
• June 30: Hi Crime (in the bistro).
• July 1: MAITA (in the bistro).
• July 14: Jim Basnight Duo featuring Sean Peabody (in the bistro).
• Aug. 25: Amanda Simmons (in the bistro).
• Sept. 16: Anthony Kalil and Vanessa Isiguen.
Yakima Valley Community Band
The Yakima Valley Community started in 1919, offering free music to the public. The nonprofit organization plays different shows year-round and is known for “Concerts in the Park,” a summer series of free programs.
The community band members range from junior high school students up to retirees, including members of the Yakima Symphony, music educators and amateur musicians.
Visit yvcb.org for up-to-date concerts and when they announce dates and locations for the “Concert in the Park” series.
Scheduled performances at Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Ave., include July 4, 12, 19, 26 and Aug. 2.
Punks Bar
Punks Bar, at 31 N. First St., is the self-proclaimed “happiest place in Yakima.”
Punks hosts a variety of local and traveling punk, rock and metal bands. The cover is usually $10 at the door but can vary.
• Today, May 19: Nomadic Nobodies.
• Monday, May 22: The Schizophonics with Devil’s Gulch and the Missionaries.
• June 17: Punks Paddy Wagon Circus with The Van Dels, The Scoffs and The NightCry.
• July 20: AL1CE and Mary Tyler Most.
• July 28: Potbelly, Raw Dogs, The Nightmares and 9lb Beaver.
• Aug. 12: Dead by Design and Invicta.
• Sept. 8: Land of Wolves, Malinois, Bad Habit and Invicta.
Edge Fest 2023: The Revival
Organized in the early 2000s, Edge Fest was a local music festival featuring metal bands. It returns this year and will benefit Noah’s Ark in Wapato.
Edge Fest is July 8 at El Diamante Event Center. General admission tickets cost $20 each or $10 with a donation. Tickets can be purchased at https://yhne.ws/edgefest.
The lineup for the revival of Edge Fest includes Extortionist, Reminitions, Dark Watch featuring Austin Dickey, Cold Hearts, Malinois, Warcrime, Dead Low, No Graves, As It Lies, Dead by Design, The Cetra, Bad Habit, Nolte, Toxic Vengeance, Vile Gloom, Dirt Nap, Decline of Order and We’re Not Motorhead.
