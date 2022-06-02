Summers in Yakima can be brutally hot, but the warm weather can’t keep us from putting on our dancing shoes and mingling with Valley residents and out-of-town visitors.
With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, the Yakima summer music calendar is full of local, regional and countrywide performers.
So fill your water bottles, dress for warm weather and get ready to be entertained.
Here’s a rundown:
Downtown Summer Nights
The weekly block party on historic North Front Street returns from its COVID-19 hiatus with a full 10-week schedule.
There’s just something about dancing with friends and fellow community members. Music unites us, even on sunbaked brick streets.
The popular music series, free as always, features live music, craft beverages and plenty of food. Two bands are scheduled each Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m. on North First Street between Yakima Avenue and Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way, outside of North Town Coffeehouse.
June 9: M-Status; Michael Carbrera
June 16: Norman Baker & The Backroads; Little Reprise
June 30: Jayleigh Ann & The Lost Boys; Hunter Stiles
July 7: Yogoman Burning Band; 47th Parallel
July 17: Miller Campbell; eM’nCee
July 21: Fat Bottomed Band; Alex Ashley
July 28: Dimestore Prophets; Stephanie Anne Johnson
Aug. 4: Englewood Heights; Michael Cabrera
Aug. 11: Wasteland Kings; 47th Parallel
Summer Sunset Concert Series
The popular series at Yakima’s Franklin Park returns in July with 6-8 p.m. Friday shows.
Enjoy a picnic dinner on a blanket or lawn chair while listening to an array of musical genres. The shows are free and are put on by Yakima Parks and Recreation. The park is at 2101 Tieton Drive. Visit https://bit.ly/YH-Rparksevents for more information.
July 3: DieBruder (classic rock)
July 15: Under the Covers (‘80s/’90s rock)
July 22: Red Light Challenge (alternative/indie pop)
July 29: Camille Bloom (folk rock)
Aug. 5: American Honey Band (country/rock)
Aug. 12: Spiced Rye (Americana)
Viva La Musica
Latino music will fill Miller Park (North Fourth and East E streets) and Martin Luther King Jr. Park (South Eighth and East Beech streets) from July through August. The Viva La Musica series will end with a summer finale at Miller Park on Sept. 11 from 3-7 p.m.
All shows are from 5-7 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Go to https://bit.ly/YH-Rparksevents for more information.
Miller Park
July 10: Los del Regiocalentano
July 17: Super Escandalo
July 24: Banda la Palmera
Martin Luther King Jr. Park
July 31: Explosion Musical
Aug. 7: Rebeldes de la Sierra
Aug. 14: Los de Allá
Viva la Musica Finale at Miller Park on Sept. 11
3 p.m.: Adventureros Musical
4 p.m.: Los Nuevos Coyotes
5:30 p.m.: Los Hermanos Arroyo
Moxee Hop Festival
The yearly festival in Moxee features musical talent daily from Aug. 4-6 at Moxee City Park on South Rivard Road, off State Route 24.
The park stage will have a lineup of different music groups, solo and band, throughout the day. Hop festival attendees can expect local favorites and bands from all over Washington.
The Beer Garden stage offers nightly shows during the festival.
Hunter Stiles performs at 7 p.m. Thursday night, with no cover charge.
At 6 p.m. Friday, a to-be-determined band will open for the X-Band, who play at 9 p.m. Cover is $15.
At 6 p.m. Saturday, a to-be-determined band will open for Petty Thief, who play at 9 p.m. Cover is $15.
Bearded Monkey Music
Bearded Monkey Music sits next to the Bearded Monkey bicycle shop. The venue hosts a monthly open mic night, complete with a sound board and full light show. Check their Facebook page for live performances.
The venue is at 1802 W. Nob Hill Blvd.; go to bit.ly/YHR-Bearded for more information.
Roots and Vines Festival
The Roots and Vines Festival starts at 4 p.m. June 25 on North Front Street in downtown Yakima and features nationally acclaimed bluegrass and Americana bands.
This year’s headliner is the Hogslop String Band, with Hardwood Heart, The Lowest Pair and Bart Budwig. General admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. It’s a fundraiser for the Downtown Association of Yakima. Go to capitoltheatre.org for tickets and more information.
Chinook Fest
After COVID-19 setbacks and canceling the 2021 music fest because of unhealthy levels of smoke from forest fires, Chinook Fest has moved from September to June.
Chinook Fest will take place June 10-12 at Jim Sprick Community Park, 13680 State Route 410 in Naches. The weekendlong event also features camping along the Naches River.
The festival is for ages 21 and older. To buy tickets and parking passes, and for festival information and the schedule, visit www.chinookfest.com.
Headliners this year include Aaron Crawford, Hillstomp, The Band of Heathens, Hannah Dasher, and Cody Beebe and the Crooks.
The Wicks conclude the festival from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Sunday, and all ages are welcome. Tickets for Sunday cost $20; ages 12 and younger are free.
Hop Country Music Festival
The new Hop Country Music Festival on Sept. 9-10 at the Sozo Sports Complex in Yakima is produced by the folks behind Chinook Fest. The headliner is country singer-songwriter Cole Swindell. Tickets go on sale June 3 at www.hopcountry.fun.
AppleJam
AppleJam is back on July Fourth, with voting underway starting June 1 at yakimaapplejam.com.
It’s part of the annual community Fourth of July celebration, which starts at 11 a.m. at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair. Ave.
Bands under consideration for live performances are Cockaphonix, Mattlock and The Keys, The Flat Rocks, Code 3, Anavanam, Moocher, Forget Me Not and Franklin Hill.
Vocalists under consideration are The Texas Hazard, James The Juggernaut, YoungDub, Coaster, Michael Angel Cabrera, Legz, Amanda Simmons and Maya Amos.
Hoops
Hoops, at 2103 W. Lincoln Ave., has an outdoor stage and patio seating area, which is pretty impressive for a dive bar or any other music venue. Hoops has weekly DJs spinning various genres and hits from the ‘80s to the present. The outdoor stage hosts shows twice a week all summer. Go to www.hoopsyakima.com for more information.
Here are a few highlights:
6 p.m. Thursday: 47th Parallel
5 p.m. June 12: Jackson Taylor and the Sinners
7 p.m. June 25: eM’nCee Music
7 p.m. July 2: Rod Giles Band
6 p.m. July 13: Ron Mears Trio
7 p.m. July 15: X-Band
7 p.m. July 22: XYZ and the Boomers
1 p.m. Aug. 7: Aphrodisi-Yaks
7 p.m. Aug. 12: Brohamm — the Brothers Hammond
Fridays in the Field, J Bell Cellars
How can you beat lavender, wine and live music at J Bell Cellars? The winery’s summer concert series will feature rock, jazz, country and vocalists. The winery is at 124 Purple Lane in Zillah.
Season passes are available for $100. Go to JBellcellars.com for tickets and more information. All shows start at 7 p.m.
June 24: American Honey
July 22: Great American Trainwreck
Aug. 19: Kara Heese
Sept. 9: Melany Richardson-Peterson
Sept. 17: Meg Rose and Ben Macy Trio
Legends Casino
Legends Casino in Toppenish has a variety of musical performers scheduled through the summer. For tickets and more information, go to https://legendscasino.com/events-3.
June 10: Harmonious Funk
July 17: Rodney Atkins
June 25: Matt Fraser
July 22: Tesla
Aug. 6: Trace Adkins
Aug 12: Daughtry
Aug. 20: Los Huracanes del Norte
Sept. 3: TLC
Sept. 9: The Commodores
Sept. 16: Melissa Etheridge
Music in the Vines, Gilbert Cellars
The amphitheater at Gilbert Cellars, 2620 Draper Road, attracts wine drinkers and musical fans. Enjoy Gilbert Cellars wines, food from Abundant Tables, Crafted Yakima and Hoptown Pizza, or bring your own picnic.
Season tickets are sold out, but visit gilbertcellars.com for tickets and more information for individual shows. All shows start at 7 p.m.
June 10: Kat Wright
June 24: Johnny Franco
July 15: The Pazific
July 29: Boot Juice
Sunsets on the Lawn, VanArnam Vineyards
Wine and music just go together, right? So check out VanArnam Vineyards, 1305 Gilbert Road, for their concerts on the lawn. Tickets cost $20 or $30, with a season pass $100.
Check out vanarnamvineyards.com for tickets and more information. All shows start at 7 p.m.
June 25: Good Day Sunshine (Beatles tribute band)
July 16: Kings of Hollywood (Eagles tribute band)
July 30: American Honey (country-rock)
Aug. 20: Petty Thief (Tom Petty tribute band)
Brewminatti
Located in downtown Prosser, Brewminatti, at 713 Sixth St., is a coffee shop and a live music venue. It has hosted over 200 shows now, featuring artists from all over the country and even a few international acts.
Brewminatti showcases rock, folk and Americana acts for all ages, unless noted otherwise. Doors open one hour before scheduled show time and seating is first come, first served. Beer, wine, coffee and a limited menu are available. Go to www.brewminatti.com for more information. All shows start at 7 p.m.
Friday: Terry Robb
June 9: Jordan Tice and Allison De Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves
June 23: Liz Longley
June 29: Korby Lenker
July 1: Ordinary Elephant
July 7: Marbin
July 15: Kasey Anderson
July 27: The Slocan Ramblers
July 29: Kendell Marvel
Aug. 20: The Silos with Buttercup
The Seasons Performance Hall
The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave., offers a variety of shows year-round. The downtown Yakima venue is a beautiful backdrop for blues, country, jazz and children’s music performances.
Visit theseasonsyakima.com to purchase tickets and for more event information.
7:30 p.m. Saturday: Jim Basnight Band
6 p.m. June 11: The Paula Byrne Trio in the Bistro
4 p.m. June 12: Harmonica Pocket (children’s music)
6 p.m. June 18: Yakima’s Got Talent semifinals
5:30 p.m. June 19: Josephine Howell (Juneteenth performance)
6 p.m. June 25: Yakima’s Got Talent finals
7:30 p.m. July 9: Stout Pounders
4 p.m. July 14: Justin Roberts and the Not Ready for Naptime Players (children’s music)
7:30 p.m. July 15: Dmitri Matheny Quartet
7:30 p.m. July 22: Bourbon and Bellows
7:30 p.m. July 23: MAITA
New this summer is the Season Bistro and Gallery, located on the south side of the performance hall off Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way. The bistro opened in spring of 2021. Thursday nights the Gallery Bistro hosts an open mic night for musicians on Thursday nights. When the main hall doesn’t have a scheduled performance, local and regional musicians play in the Gallery Bistro.
6 p.m. Friday: KCJ Jazz Company
6 p.m. June 10: Rondi ‘n Bart
1 p.m. June 11: Paula Byrne vocal workshop
6 p.m. June 11: Paula Byrne Trio
6 p.m. Aug. 6: Ben Macy and Skyler Mendell
Punks Bar
The self-proclaimed “happiest place in Yakima,” Punks Bar, 31 N. First Ave., has been bringing a variety of rock and punk bands to town for almost a year now. With a calendar full of events for the summer, Punks will be celebrating their one year anniversary with a paddy wagon circus and live music.
9 p.m. Saturday: Crasher
5 p.m. June 18: Punks First Year Paddy Wagon Circus and Anniversary Party with College Radio, The Cockaphonix, The Scoffs and Ball Bag
8:30 p.m. July 7: AL1CE with Marion Drain and Ed Mejia
9 p.m. July 16: Pastel Motel, Odyssey and Dead by Design
9 p.m. Aug. 6: Potbelly and Not All There
9 p.m. Aug. 27: Unkle Andy and The F Around Gang with The Elecvnts
8:30 p.m. Sept. 8: The Schizophonics with The Nightmares
