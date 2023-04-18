The Yakima Valley has plenty to offer in the way of natural beauty and good eats. But if what you want is a local business to support that will also make your social media feed pop, look no further.
From a blast-from-the-past video rental store in Wapato to eye-catching mosaics in Tieton, here are five places to check out if you want your trip to be #memorable.
Tieton town square
Between Tieton Avenue, Maple Street, Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street in Tieton
The town of Tieton is no stranger to internet fame. The story of its transformation from a struggling farming community to an arts hub had been well documented online. It’s a must-visit spot for those with a heart for art.
The best place to check out the community’s famous mosaics — which are based on fruit labels — is in the town square. The regal Royal Purple Brand Apples mosaic is a background fit for a king or queen. While you’re in town, check out the local artisan spots associated with business incubator Mighty Tieton or grab a snack at Santos Bakery.
The Alignment Co.
12 S. Second St., Yakima
Calling all crystal lovers! The Alignment Co. is one of Yakima’s newest small businesses. Owner Dimitri Ray grew up in Yakima and spent over a decade working in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles.
Ray’s goal is to create a beacon of positive energy in Yakima, and the shop is curated accordingly. The Alignment Co. sells a kaleidoscopic array of crystals from around the world, as well as plants, books and apparel. Visitors can even look at mastodon teeth and ancient Roman coins.
Ray said he wants his store to be a place where Yakima’s youth feel comfortable, and he stocks some low-priced options, including crystals for under $5.
Sip on 1st Espresso
615 S. First St., Yakima
This one’s for everyone who loves pictures and videos of mouthwateringly beautiful food. Sip on 1st Espresso is a drive-thru spot that offers smoothies, lemonades, flavored Red Bulls and other drinks topped with candy and fresh fruit. The Tropic Island Breeze jar, for one, is sweet, refreshing and bursting with flavor.
The full menu has more than 200 options and you can create your own combinations. Prices range from $7 for an individual drink to $60 for a family-sized platter.
Owner Yaritza Aguilar also uses social media to bring in business. She posts short videos showcasing her eye-catching creations and has amassed over 20,000 Instagram followers.
Saint Jack’s Video
614 W. First St., Wapato
The dream of the ’90s is alive in Wapato at Saint Jack’s Video. A true movie lover could spend hours weaving through the aisles of thousands of DVDs for rent. If you get hungry, the shop offers real movie theater popcorn along with other throwback snacks. The Rocky Road candy bars are a local favorite, longtime employee Adam Decker said.
Those with streaming fatigue may enjoy searching for a unique movie that the algorithm could never dream of delivering. Something like “Sharkula,” perhaps, which was on the new releases wall.
Rose’s Native Designs
202 S. Toppenish Ave., Toppenish
In the heart of downtown Toppenish, “Where the West Still Lives,” Rose’s Native Designs stands out with its brilliant turquoise storefront. Inside, the store is stocked with practically every Native craft you could think of, from moccasins to earrings to medallions to dolls to polished abalone shells.
Many of the crafts come from local Indigenous artists, including store owner Rose Samson. She and her husband, Ralph, have welcomed visitors from as far away as South America, Europe and Asia into their shop.
The store is certified by the Indian Arts and Crafts Board.
Be sure to check out some of Toppenish’s murals while you’re in town. There’s one featuring a horse and wagon just across the street from Rose’s storefront.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.