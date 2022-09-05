Who knew that a couple of college kids jamming in their dorm’s basement during the fall semester of 1966 would produce a band that toured arenas, dominated the singles and album charts of the early 1980s, and inspired thousands of teens who “can’t fight this feeling” at junior high dances?
That, in a nutshell, is the story of REO Speedwagon, a band that boogied its way from the downstate Illinois college town of Champaign-Urbana to Los Angeles and a career as multi-platinum rock stars.
Their biggest record was “Hi Infidelity,” which spent 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart in 1981 with hits such as “Keep On Loving You,” “Take It On the Run” and “Don’t Let Him Go.” While the first two of those are still played often on 1980s-format stations today, the rest of the LP has aged pretty well, too, over the past 40 years.
Anyone growing up in the Central Time Zone who was between the ages of 10 and 20 in the early 1980s probably had a copy of “Hi Infidelity” — even if, like me, you weren’t quite old enough to understand everything that was happening on the album cover. (More on that in a minute.)
Those two college kids jamming in a University of Illinois dormitory in 1966 were future REO keyboardist Neal Doughty and drummer Alan Gratzer. Over the next decade they would play frat parties, bars and small concert venues across the Midwest with a lineup that, eventually, would include guitarist Gary Richrath (a Peoria, Ill., native) and vocalist Kevin Cronin.
In 1978, shortly after bass player Bruce Hall (another Champaign native) joined the band, the boys released “You Can Tune a Piano But You Can’t Tuna Fish.” Despite the groan-inducing name, it’s a great record filled with hard-rocking anthems such as “Roll With the Changes” and “Say You Love Me or Say Goodnight.” The next year, REO continued its hard-rocking ways with the often overlooked but excellent “Nine Lives” album.
But the seed of pop chart success was the ballad on “Tuna Fish.” Featuring Cronin on acoustic guitar and heartbroken vocals, “Time for Me to Fly” reached only No. 56 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, but it established a template for two ballads on "Hi Infidelity," both of which reached the Top 5. Several more would follow during the 1980s, including the chart-topping “Can’t Fight This Feeling” in 1985.
We’re getting ahead of ourselves, however. While the hits are solid songs and fondly remembered, both sides of "Hi Infidelity" open with great rockers. Album opener “Don’t Let Him Go” features a strong groove from Hall and Gratzer, with back-to-back solos on keyboards and guitar by Doughty and Richrath. The flip side's “Tough Guys” begins with a Little Rascals clip before blasting through an up-tempo tale of a woman who thinks the rough, tough guys have “brains all where they sit. They think they’re full of fire, she thinks they’re full of (poop).”
Other highlights include the mid-tempo 1950s tribute “In Your Letter” (which also became a top 40 hit), a couple of Side 2 rockers from each of the band’s main songwriters, Cronin and Richrath (“Out of Season” and “Shakin’ It Loose,” respectively) and even a contribution from Hall, who sings lead on “Someone Tonight.” He had contributed perhaps the strongest song on REO’s previous album, with “Back on the Road Again” closing out "Nine Lives."
Now about that album cover. Like “Tuna Fish,” REO Speedwagon goes with a pun in their title, playing off the “High Fidelity” label that many LPs had in the 1970s. The “infidelity” part is represented by a scantily-clad woman on the right edge of the photo, applying lipstick before an act of unfaithfulness is apparently about to happen.
Importantly, the man in this scandalous rendezvous is placing an LP record on the turntable, so he and his lady friend can enjoy (presumably) some REO Speedwagon music in the background. This was lost on me as a 9- and 10-year-old, but four decades later I can laugh about it.
Like an exciting night of infidelity, no band’s career can last forever. By 1985’s “Wheels Are Turnin’” album, REO was leaning more on synth-laden ballads and less on hard-rockin’ anthems, prompting Richrath and co-founder Gratzer to soon call it quits. By the early 1990s, what was left of the Speedwagon was dumped by their record label and they soon would be playing the oldies circuit of state fairs and (eventually) casinos.
But Cronin, Doughty and their new bandmates continue to tour today, riding the storm out through changing musical tastes and formats. Band members even appeared a couple of years ago on the Netflix series “Ozark,” prompting a few of their songs to reenter the Billboard rock charts.
Although they didn’t become stars until moving to L.A. (like a couple of other bands with Illinois origins I’ve written about here), REO Speedwagon represents the Midwest well in the classic rock pantheon, and I’m told they were inducted last year into the Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, on Route 66 in Joliet, Ill.
Keep on rolling, guys, and maybe we’ll see you in the Pacific Northwest in the near future.
