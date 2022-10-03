This entire column could be spent debating which album by 1990s rock stalwarts Pearl Jam is the best.
Many would go with their first effort, “Ten,” which burst upon the scene just as grunge was taking over the rock ‘n’ roll airwaves in fall 1991. Many of their best-loved anthems, such as “Alive,” “Evenflow” and “Jeremy,” are on that album — along with one of my favorite PJ songs, “Release.”
Other fans, myself included, champion Pearl Jam’s work in the mid- to late 1990s: the albums “No Code” and “Yield,” not to mention their great collaboration with Neil Young, 1995’s “Mirrorball.” And many fans have stayed loyal to the Seattle-based group for three decades, with their most recent album, 2020’s “Gigaton,” a very good listen.
But in 1994, Pearl Jam was at the peak of their popularity and cultural relevance, battling record companies, jousting against corporate concert tour goliath Ticketmaster, and overcoming internal turmoil to release their most important record, “Vitalogy.”
The eagerly awaited album was issued only on vinyl for the first two weeks of its release. I distinctly remember friends who no longer had turntables coming over to my house to first hear “Vitalogy” in its entirety. Those same friends would accompany me to one of Pearl Jam’s most famous concerts, its summer 1995 show at Soldier Field in Chicago (more on that later).
Allow me a little historic perspective for those who weren’t born yet or don’t remember the music scene in 1994. “Record stores” were the primary way to obtain new music, because the internet was still in its infancy, having burst forth from inside Al Gore like the baby space monster from the astronaut’s stomach in “Alien.”
I use the term “record store” ironically, because by the 1990s the CD was king, the dominant format for buying music. A few new albums (and singles!) were sold on cassette, for those who still had tape decks in their 1980s automobiles, but 90% of record store items were compact discs. LP records and 45s were relegated to used-record stores, with new vinyl mostly coming from indie bands like (name-dropping time) House of Large Sizes, Jesus Lizard and Man or Astro Man.
A mega-platinum band like Pearl Jam releasing its third album on vinyl only, making the vast majority of its fans wait to buy it on CD? The executives at their record company, Epic, probably wanted to kill Eddie Vedder and Jeff Ament. But PJ was the biggest band in America, so they got away with it.
The first hint of “Vitalogy’s” content came earlier than its Nov. 22, 1994, release. The single “Spin the Black Circle” — yes, an ode to records for which this column is named — came out in early November as a 45-inch single, backed with “Tremor Christ.” I bought that on vinyl, too, and it’s a tune that was indicative of the faster, punk-rock style featured on several of the album’s songs.
Vedder, Ament, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready and Dave Abbruzzese bring that same fast pace and hard edge to “Corduroy” and “Whipping,” too. They throw a couple of goofy experiments into the mix, with Vedder strapping on the accordion for “Bugs.”
But the ballads hit hard, too — the gentle chords of “Better Man” contrast with the song’s lyrics, which describe an abusive relationship. And “Immortality” is a dark, contemplative piece that many thought was about Kurt Cobain’s suicide earlier in 1994 — especially with lines such as, “A truant finds home, a wish to hold on. But there’s a trap door in the sun.” However, Vedder denied this, telling a Los Angeles Times writer that his lyrics were about “the pressures on someone who is on a parallel train.”
Besides getting to hear the album two weeks earlier than anyone else, those who bought the “Vitalogy” LP got a big fat liner notes booklet that parodies an early 20th century medical book Vedder found at a garage sale. Handwritten and typed lyrics, strange Ament photos and humorous medical advice from the early 1900s are fun to skim through as you enjoy the music — including the danger of “self pollution … a vice by no means uncommon among the youth of both sexes, frequently continued into riper years.”
Finally, a quick word about the ensuing “Vitalogy” tour of 1995. Unlike the Eagles and other classic rockers, who were beginning to sell triple digit-priced tickets for their greatest hits tours at the time, Pearl Jam wanted to keep ticket prices reasonable for their fans. They were enraged when they played free concerts to promote a cause or serve as a fundraiser in 1994, only to have Ticketmaster slap a hefty service charge onto the tickets.
So the band went on a huge public crusade against the then-dominant live concert promoter, which meant Pearl Jam did not play in Ticketmaster-associated venues for its 1995 tour. It also meant a slew of ticket sale chaos, cancellations and near-cancellations.
Thankfully, the July 11, 1995, concert at Soldier Field actually happened. About 70,000 fans jammed into the not-yet-spaceship-styled stadium along Lake Michigan, and my friends and I were fortunate enough to be on the field near the stage (although the crowd surge when Pearl Jam’s set began was scary. Thankfully, security was good about pulling people over the barrier near the stage, before they were crushed).
Blues guitarist Otis Rush opened the show, and punk rockers Bad Religion followed him, getting the mosh pit amped up (some speed freak head-butted me in the lower back. Bastard!). And Pearl Jam played for two-plus hours, with Vedder sipping his wine and chatting away with the assembled thousands.
His best rant was directed at corporately owned “alternative” rock station Q101, which had billboards around Chicagoland touting their station with the Pearl Jam song lyric, “This is Not for You!” as a slogan. Vedder apparently saw one of these, and let the crowd know the song “Not for You” was written to criticize the corporate music business and stations like Q101. “The joke’s on them, because this song is NOT for them. Fthem!” Vedder said while introducing the song, and the crowd roared its approval.
Thanks for the great music and Don Quixote-style crusades, Pearl Jam. Keep on rockin’ in the free world!
