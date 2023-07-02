In the past 15 months, I’ve written plenty about not just the sounds that emerge from playing a vinyl record, but also the images associated with the music.
Album cover art, band photos, lyric sheets, funny liner notes … all are an important part of the LP listening experience. They are something to hold in your hands and look at as an artist’s music wafts through the hazy air of one’s bedroom or basement (think “That 70’s Show”).
But when an album cover or inner sleeve isn’t enough for images, there’s always the vinyl itself. If an album sells well and is certified “gold” or “platinum,” artists celebrate by releasing a limited edition with gold-colored vinyl — as happened in the mid-1970s with “Frampton Comes Alive.”
Or you could put a photo or image on the vinyl, which has been done at least since the 1930s. According to rarerecords.net (a website that's a time-devouring black hole for me), one of the earliest commercially released picture discs was a 78 rpm Jimmie Rodgers single, the country hit “Cowhand’s Last Ride” b/w “Blue Yodel No. 12,” released by RCA records in 1931.
More singles were released as picture discs through the 1960s, as the speed (and format) changed to 45 rpm and the artists changed to The Supremes, The Archies, Stevie Wonder and The Monkees. These records usually had an “A” side hit on the photo side, which could be played on a turntable, and cardboard backing on the flip side. The latter could have everything from stats about the group or images and a list of ingredients from a cereal box, notes rarerecords.net.
By the 1970s, LPs were being issued as picture discs, especially by rock acts such as Heart, Kansas, Meatloaf and — naturally — the four KISS solo albums.
The trend continued through the 1980s and eventually revived in the 2000s, as the popularity of vinyl records began to rebound among contrarians who turned away from the tiny, tinny sound of online music and its illegal downloads onto “burned” CDs.
And there weren’t many bands more “contrary” than System of a Down, whose 2005 “Mezmerize” album was chock full of their fast/slow, loud/soft, stop/start brand of thrash metal and anti-establishment lyrics.
That LP was the second-to-last released by the group of Armenian American hard rockers, who burst onto the “nu-metal” scene in the early 2000s with their second album, “Toxicity.” It sold more than 3 million copies, hit No. 1 on the U.S. album charts in 2001 and contained the heavily played rock radio songs “Chop Suey,” “Aerials” and the title track.
System of a Down, led by guitarist/vocalist Daron Malakian and vocalist/keyboardist Serj Tankian, had a unique sound that could quickly alternate between the loud thrash rock of the duo’s idols, Slayer, and a lush, acoustic tone.
Tankian’s vocals also ran the gamut from guttural shouting and screaming to tender crooning, such as the following portion of System’s biggest hit, “Chop Suey”:
(Shouted quickly) Here you go create another fable — you wanted to!
Grab a brush and put a little make-up — you wanted to!
Hide the scars to fade away the shake-up — you wanted to!
Why'd you leave the keys upon the table? You wanted to!
(Sung slowly) I don't think you trust, in, my, self-righteous suicide
I, cry, when angels deserve to die
At which point the music and aggression turn up to 11 again. Don’t try singing this one at home or at karaoke night, kids.
Anyway, back to “Mezmerize” … spelled wrong intentionally, of course. Lyrically, the album takes on big picture issues such as opposition to the Iraq War (“BYOB”), the exploitation of women (“Violent Pornography”) and drug abuse/use by rock stars (“This Cocaine Makes Me Feel Like I’m On This Song”).
While they take stabs at heavy issues — from BYOB, the chorus asks, “Why don’t presidents fight the war? Why do they always send the poor?” — the guys in System of a Down definitely have a sense of humor.
This includes poking fun at a Hollywood celebrity softball game in which they participated (!), along with “Old School Hollywood” types like Tony Danza and Frankie Avalon, and a hilarious song called “Cigaro” that I really can’t quote in a family newspaper. If you recall some of the alleged antics between Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky, you’ll understand the title of the song!
“Toxicity” is the album that first got me and most of their fans into System of a Down, but they were still rockin’ out and throwing lyrical bombs five years later. So when I walked through a Midwestern record store, the picture disc jumped out at me.
It was packaged in a clear, thick plastic envelope that folded down over the top of the record. Side one (with the band members’ faces — an image that served as the CD album cover) stared out from the record rack, with a lyric sheet tucked behind it. A clock with a blurry background was pictured on side two, which I supposed was “mezmerizing” if you watched it spin on your turntable
Picture discs aren’t going to convert too many random listeners into System of a Down fans, but for those of us who are — and who still had record players in 2005 — it was a fun, unexpected treat. Dig in!
