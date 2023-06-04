Believe me, I’m not looking forward to my death … but one positive that may come out of it is that grass doesn’t grow very well in hell. As they say, no one on their death bed wishes they had mowed their lawn more often.
Although who knows, Satan may have an eternity’s worth of crabgrass to cut and dandelions to pull when I get there. It is hell, after all, and lawn mowing is my least favorite household chore.
Anyway, enough theology — it’s time to talk about Genesis. Not the first book of the Old Testament, but the early 1970s band among the Mount Rushmore of progressive rock.
Back in the band’s early days, Genesis played and wrote long, complex, theatrical songs. Phil Collins was still behind the drum kit — and he was a great drummer, too. Mike Rutherford plunked the bass and dabbled in the double-necked guitar, Tony Banks built celestial clouds of keyboard sounds, and Steve Hackett blazed away with innovative guitar playing.
But there’s no denying who the leader was. In case his bizarre, double-entendre lyrics weren’t enough, Peter Gabriel was at the front of the stage, wearing masks and costumes as he sang 23-minute long epics about the Last Supper, Watchers of the Skies and the Return of the Giant Hogweed.
And all of those Genesis classics came before the record we’re considering today, “Selling England by the Pound.” You know, the one with a painting of a napping lawn mower on the cover.
The song that inspired the album cover, “I Know What I Like (in your wardrobe),” is probably the best known track on Genesis’ 1973 album. The group was still performing it live well after Gabriel (and later Hackett) left the group, with Collins taking over lead vocal duties and singing this memorable line:
“When the sun beats down and I lie on the bench, I can always hear them talk. Me, I’m just a lawnmower — you can tell me by the way I walk.”
It’s a lyric that comes to mind frequently as I push my reel lawnmower (the kind powered by your legs instead of gasoline) across my Yakima yard. If you look closely on the album cover, on the left edge of the painting you can see an older version of the mower I use.
Anyway, “Selling England …” came amid a great streak of Genesis albums that, along with others by King Crimson, Pink Floyd and Yes, set the early-1970s standard for progressive rock.
While layers of keyboards are often considered the key element of that musical genre, Hackett’s guitar comes to the fore here, especially on album opener “Dancing with the Moonlit Knight.” The Genesis guitarist didn’t have a ton of onstage flash — he left that to Gabriel — but his solo on this song is among the earliest examples of the “finger tapping” technique, well before Eddie Van Halen and others used it.
Another standout track is “Firth of Fifth,” a song that rises and falls with dramatic musical surges as Gabriel sings cryptic lyrics about sailors lured out to sea by the sirens’ song before “Neptune claims another soul.” For the record, “firth” is a word used to describe a narrow inlet along the northern islands of Scotland.
Also noteworthy is the final track of Side 1, “More Fool Me,” which features a Collins lead vocal — unusual for this era of the band. A slow, fairly straightforward ballad, it was a rarity for early Genesis but would become a staple of Collins’ arsenal as he became an international solo star in the 1980s.
The dominant track on Side 2, “The Battle of Epping Forest,” apparently was inspired by Gabriel reading a newspaper account of two rival gangs doing battle in an East End area of London. It, too, foreshadows future songwriting … with the lyrics somewhat similar to the setup for Rael, the New York City punk who undergoes psychedelic adventures and transformation under the streets in “The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway,” Gabriel’s final album with Genesis.
One other point about the album cover pictured next to my reel lawnmower: the sticker in the upper left hand corner notes that it was a “promotional DJ copy” and not for sale … at least not in 1973, when the Charisma record label shipped copies to radio stations to promote the band. I found this used copy at a record store roughly 25 years later.
I am amused that, besides “I Know What I Like,” the sticker lists the 9 minute, 36 second-long “Firth of Fifth” as a “suggested cut for airplay.” When this record came out 50 years ago, AM radio still dominated and those stations weren’t playing too many songs that long — especially from a then-underground prog rock group.
But hearing these songs today, listeners can appreciate the musical trail blazed by the Gabriel-era band and the sly humor and imagery of the lyrics. I only wish I could have seen Genesis on one of its early 1970s U.S. tours, but thanks to YouTube, there’s plenty of great concert footage online for those who would like a taste.
