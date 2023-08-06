For U.S. males who grew up in the “classic rock” era of radio, many of us went through a Led Zeppelin phase.
Maybe it lasted a year or two during high school, pounding out Bonzo’s drum parts with pencils on a school desk. It might have hit an intense period during our college years, as quality time was spent in dorm rooms trying to interpret the lyrics of “Kashmir.”
Some of us still are infected with it, several decades later — writing columns about old rock records for the local newspaper, for example.
The album we’re reviewing today, “Led Zeppelin III,” is a big reason why I still enjoy the band. It’s not their most famous album; the untitled fourth LP (sometimes called Led Zeppelin IV or “ZoSo” for the symbols on it) takes that honor, as it has the group’s most famous song, “Stairway to Heaven.” It also has sold more than 37 million copies, according to the BBC.
The third album, especially its mostly-acoustic Side Two, introduces a much-needed change-up to Led Zep’s fast and heavy repertoire. It also has one of the funkiest album covers of all time, with a rotating disc of images appearing through 11 various-sized holes of the outer cover layer. More on that in a minute.
Fifty-plus years after the band’s debut, it’s hard to explain how different Led Zeppelin was from other bands as they released their first album in early 1969. Many British bands of the 1960s took their inspiration from African-American blues musicians, but Jimmy Page and company turned their version of the blues up to 11 with a loud intensity not heard to that point in rock music.
It’s not an exaggeration to state that Led Zeppelin’s first two albums, the first Black Sabbath album and a few other bands from 1969-70 set the stage for thousands of “heavy metal” records that followed. Page’s guitar playing, the bass lines of John Paul Jones, the thunderous drumming of John Bonham and the range and power of Robert Plant’s voice set a hard rock standard that has rarely been equaled since.
While the first two albums are known for hard-rocking classics like “Dazed and Confused” (violin bow, anyone?), “Communication Breakdown,” “Heartbreaker” and especially “Whole Lotta Love,” those records have their lower-volume, but still intense, moments, too.
“Babe I’m Gonna Leave You,” “Your Time is Gonna Come” (highlighted by Jones’ ethereal organ opening) and “Thank You” all lower the tempo and volume to great effect. The latter track from “Led Zeppelin II” was a love song penned by Plant for his wife, Maureen — perhaps to make her forget the raunchy lyrics of the record’s preceding “Lemon Song” (squeezing, juice … you get the picture!).
“Led Zeppelin III” opens much like its predecessor with the hard and fast “Immigrant Song,” a two-and-a-half-minute track that begins with the intense wail/howl of Plant, tells a tale of Viking adventure and ends with a random chord from Page that frustrates amateur guitarists to this day.
“Friends” and especially “Celebration Day” are good reminders of the band’s secret weapon, John Paul Jones. More than simply thumping repetitive bass patterns, “Jonesy” provides a low-register rumble that locks in perfectly with Bonham’s drumming, adding some much-needed groove to Page’s guitar pyrotechnics. Jones also plays the keyboards, providing an eerie segue between the two songs.
“Since I’ve Been Loving You” and “Out on the Tiles” close out Side One with songs that would have fit right in on the first two Zeppelin albums, but it’s the Side Two opener, “Gallows Pole,” that lets people know this record is different — and a step forward — for the boys.
A traditional folk song arranged by Page and Plant, it tells a tale of a condemned man willing to provide a hangman with anything to spare his life: silver, gold, even the “company” of his fine-looking sister. All set to the slowly building acoustic strumming of Plant and steady rhythm of Bonham and Jones.
Gallows Pole would be the album highlight … except the next three songs on Side Two are just as good. “Tangerine” and “That’s the Way” are great examples of how Led Zeppelin could mellow out yet still provide intensity with acoustic arrangements. There’s a reason Cameron Crowe picked those songs for his “Almost Famous” soundtrack and excellent, semi-autobiographic 2000 rock ’n’ roll movie.
The two songs that close out “III,” “Bron-Yr-Aur Stomp” and “Hats Off to (Roy) Harper” are tributes, the first of them a boot-stomping homage to the Welch cottage where Page and Plant wrote a bunch of great songs for the album (and some that appeared later, including my all-time favorite Led Zep tune, “The Rover,” from “Physical Graffiti”).
When you’ve enjoyed a record so many times over the years, the order of the tracks becomes an almost unconsciously anticipated part of the enjoyment, so the switch from the gentle, acoustic guitar chords and vocal harmonies of “That’s the Way” into the finger-picking and hand claps of “Bron-Yr-Aur Stomp” have become a transition I love to hear.
Another thrill of playing the vinyl version of “Led Zeppelin III” is the cover, pictured here with Lily the husky mix doing her best Robert Plant vocal impression.
The original record was released in 1970 in a gatefold sleeve, with a psychedelic collage designed by British multimedia artist Zacron. Random clip art and photos (including the still-whole zeppelin, the Hindenburg, pictured going up in flames on the band’s first album cover) appear amid the bubble-lettered band name and album title.
Behind the front cover, a rotating, laminated disc known as a volvelle contains more images and photos of the band members. Supposedly if you position the inner wheel just right, you can see all four members of Led Zeppelin through various holes — although I’ve tried for years and never have been able to accomplish this noteworthy achievement!
While their first two albums are perhaps better known, Led Zeppelin III encompasses the group’s entire musical range and is a great entry point for those looking to enter their own Led Zeppelin phase. It’s a phase I hope to never outgrow.
• Joel Donofrio is the Yakima Herald-Republic’s business reporter who enjoys the howling of dogs and rock ’n’ roll singers. Contact him at jdonofrio@yakimaherald.com.
Heart played here; did you go? A special request for “Spin the Black Circle” readers: The next review will be of Heart’s debut album, “Dreamboat Annie,” which the band supported with a concert tour that included a stop in Yakima. The Wilson sisters and the rest of Heart played an Aug. 25, 1977, show at the Yakima Speedway, where 6,000 fans packed the venue to hear the band as it rose to popularity. If anyone reading this attended that show, I’d love to hear from you for the column. Please contact Joel Donofrio via email at jdonofrio@yakimaherald.com or by phone at 509-759-7851.
