Among the many holiday advertising slogans I have seen and heard over the past five decades, one is particularly memorable (and appropriate here): “Give the gift of music.”
Now, that can be done many times, many ways — singing carols or playing them on the piano or guitar; buying tickets to a concert at The Capitol Theater (there’s one this afternoon, I hear) … or by giving someone you love a vinyl record.
If you weren’t sure what groups or songs your pre-teen/teenage niece or nephew preferred, there was a company back in the 1970s and 1980s that offered a perfect gift-giving solution: K-tel International, and its various compilation albums. They included this month’s featured double album, “The Hit List,” released 40 years ago. I’ll get to the treasures included on it in a minute.
First, a few words about K-tel (which is sometimes spelled K-Tel or K-TEL), a Canadian company based in Winnipeg that began life with “as seen on TV” items such as food processors, knife sets and “The Miracle Brush,” which according to the Globe and Mail newspaper sold more than 28 million units in the 1960s.
Thankfully, the K-tel krew (sorry, couldn’t resist) eventually turned to music, paying recording artists and record labels for the rights to feature hit songs on compilation albums.
As an inner sleeve of my Hit List double LP notes, these albums make Great Gift Ideas! The records mentioned on that sleeve range from rock-oriented collections like “Blast Off” and “Hit Express” to soulful and easy-listening fare on “After Hours” and “Love Is …” Randomly, there’s also “The Sound of Bread” on the sleeve, as K-tel highlights the 16 greatest songs of David Gates and company. Perfect for elevators everywhere!
My favorite K-tel compilation promo from 1982 is definitely “N.U.R.O.C.K.,” featuring “the driving sounds of Rock’s newest stars today!” These include Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, John Cougar, Loverboy, Sammy Hagar (still solo, not yet in Van Hagar), Rainbow (newest stars?) and even “Flying High Again” by Ozzy Osbourne. As the promo states, “N.U.R.O.C.K. means E.X.C.I.T.E.M.E.N.T.”
“The Hit List,” which features some sort of futuristic dartboard on its cover, basically lives up to its claim of being “a terrific 2-record set with 22 of 1982’s best hits!” — even though some of these hits, such as the previously-written-about “Keep On Loving You” by REO Speedwagon — hit the charts in 1981.
“Volume One” (the first record), in particular, almost bats 1.000 on the awesomeness chart. Some top-40 rock hits that don’t get played anymore in corporate radio’s 1980s music format reemerge here: “Do You Believe in Love” by Huey Lewis and the News, “Promises in the Dark” by Pat Benatar, and the excellent “Someday, Someway” by Marshall Crenshaw.
There are also some big hits on “Volume One”: “867-5309/Jenny” by Tommy Tutone (a group, not a solo artist), “Caught Up in You” by 38 Special, “The Stroke” by Billy Squire and “Urgent” by Foreigner.
Apparently, the extremely dated “Valley Girl” by Frank and Moon Zappa also hit the top 40 in 1982. “Joe’s Garage” it’s not … but since it’s the final song on side two of the first disc, you can easily pick up the needle and move on to “Volume Two.”
The second record of “The Hit List” focuses more on R&B hits, including a favorite of mine by The Gap Band, “You Dropped a Bomb on Me,” which seems to have video game sound effects from the early 1980s. “Lady (You Bring Me Up)” by the Commodores is another highlight of side one of “Volume Two,” and it concludes with another song almost never heard on the radio anymore: “Your Imagination,” a top 40 hit by Hall & Oates.
(Sadly, “Your Kiss is On My List” is not on The Hit List. We’ll have to review Hall & Oates’ “Voices” some other time.)
The K-tel compilation closes with a blast of Australian pop stars: Rick Springfield (“What Kind of Fool Am I”), Little River Band (“Man on Your Mind”) and Air Supply (their chart-topping ballad “The One That You Love”). Side two also includes The Pointer Sisters and The Police.
What I really like about this album is it doesn’t just contain the early-1980s smash hits that we still hear all the time (although there are a few of those). For people who weren’t around in 1982, it’s probably a revelation that Rick Springfield has other hit songs besides “Jesse’s Girl” — you wouldn’t know it listening to 1980s playlists today. (“Don’t Talk to Strangers” and “Human Touch” are a couple of other gems from him.)
So because one of my relatives (can’t remember exactly who) gave me “the gift of music” for Christmas in 1982, it’s still providing me with entertainment 40 years later. No turtleneck sweater, fruitcake or G.I. Joe figurines could say the same.
