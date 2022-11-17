Greetings on this frigid November morning! I’m Janell Shah and I’ve gratefully found myself as the newest contributor to the Yakima Herald-Republic’s Explore section.
I long ago abandoned my photojournalism degree to pursue wildlife biology, so writing this column has 18-year-old Janell shrieking with joy.
I’m a Yakima Valley gal. I spent my childhood running through my family’s plum orchard in Zillah, oftentimes naked and followed by a pack of 15 semi-feral dogs. A true Mowgli of my time, I daresay.
I’ve spent the last decade traveling and working on conservation projects abroad, but somehow always found myself missing (and eventually returning to) the familiar desert, mint fields and very distinct “Yakima-ness” of the valley I call home. Being able to write about the Yakima Valley and surrounding shrub-steppe is an absolute honor.
Central Washington is truly a magical place during the summer, with the never-ending hop fields, warm July nights, clear blue skies and perfect purple hills that pop the moments right before the sun descends below the horizon.
The wonder of summertime makes it difficult to transition to the cold and dark nights that we find ourselves in from November to March, while we wait for spring to nudge herself awake from her slumber. I know I always struggle a bit with that gloomy feeling, and for years I’ve been searching how to overcome the dreaded seasonal depression.
While working in Malaysia a few years ago, one of my Swedish coworkers described hygge (pronounced “hoo-guh”) to me. Honestly, is there anyone better than a Scandinavian to explain how to overcome the darkness of winter?
Oxford Dictionary defines hygge as “the quality of being warm and comfortable that gives a feeling of happiness.”
My coworker took this definition further, when she emphasized that hygge isn’t a noun, it’s a state of being. It’s this idea that there are small pleasures we can enjoy in our everyday life, and that winter is the time to slow down, take stock of those comforts and bask in them with people we love.
But, if you’re anything like me, you might be saying to yourself, “That’s all well and good, but how do you find hygge?” So please, grab your coziest sweater, a pair of wool socks, make a cup of tea or mulled wine and sit down with me while we muse over ways to find hygge in Yakima.
The first thing I did this year to give my brain a hygge tickle was put my Christmas tree up on Nov. 2. I use the term “Christmas tree” lightly, as it’s lovingly referred to as the “Deathmas Tree,” by those closest to us.
You see, I don’t like Christmas, but my husband loves it, and I collect dead animal things, such as skulls, pelts, etc., and we put those things on our thrifted 1953 polyethylene tree as a compromise of sorts.
Common belief is that you can’t possibly put up your Christmas tree before Thanksgiving, to which I say,“nay.” You’re an adult, and the absolute best part of being an adult is that you can do (within reason) anything you want. Nobody cares, so put up the dang tree if it makes you happy!
The next order of hygge: Spend time with people you love. Maybe it’s themed dinners, or just regular dinner; sometimes it’s effort enough just making a plan to get together.
Perhaps you start a book club or a “Not Just a Book Club,” where you discuss ideas and topics of your choosing.
I personally do both of these, and most recently helped organize a “Presentation Night” where some of our closest friends gathered and presented on any topic of their choice, in any format they wish. A few presented on their dogs. One defined our friend group as a cult. I discussed the weird histories of common foods.
The key here is to get people you enjoy spending time with, in the same room, and relish in those moments of kinship.
Throughout history, winter really was a time to slow down and wait out the harshness of nature; everything else is dormant between seasons, so why shouldn’t we rest as well?
Finally, my favorite source of hygge is to find beauty in winter. As a biologist, I go stir crazy in winter. I miss the sun, being outside and exploring. A few years ago, I made a resolution to continue my daily walks even in winter, and to focus on finding beauty in the blistering cold.
Buy some fuzzy gloves, a hat, bundle up in a warm jacket and take yourself on a short walk around the block. Focus on the little things, like the way frost so delicately holds on to rose petals in the morning or the way dew drops freeze as they drip off leaves.
I hope this short explanation of hygge and how I find it in my own life helps you nuzzle into winter’s bosom and find a way to be cozy, comfortable and happy. It’s my new goal to enjoy every phase of the year, even when I have to wear two pairs of socks, and I hope you will as well.
