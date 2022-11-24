Encore Books in Yakima will host six local authors at a book-signing event Saturday.
“Day of Authors” will include Rob Phillips and Ben Mayo, each with new books to introduce, plus Victor Kusske, Ellen Allmendinger, Amanda Valdez and Richard Brunstetter. Authors will be participating from noon to 4 p.m. at the bookstore located at 415 W. Walnut St.
Along with Mayo’s new book, which features 100 of his most popular groan-inducing puns, he has a new game called “Purple Circle.” It’s played by four or more people on two teams. Players give clues to try and get their teammates to guess the two-word rhyming answers. It contains more than 500 sets of answers and is family friendly.
For example, to get your teammates to guess “A big pig,” participants might ask, “What is another name for a large hog?”
Mayo has participated in previous Encore events featuring local authors. “Most of these are authors we’ve had in the store before, but this is a first with us to have Amanda, Victor and Richard,” said Encore manager Brett Lamb. “It’s also a first for us to have so many at once.”
Yakima has a rich community of local writers who produce everything from children’s books to gripping thrillers, poetry and personal stories, Lamb said in an email.
“We really try hard to support local authors as much as we can, and having a day when they can get in front of the public and talk about their books is one way we do that,” he said. “We also like to keep a wide selection of these books in stock.”
Bookstore hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Call 509-457-4660 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.