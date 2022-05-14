Sunshine, dust, horses, cows and smiling faces. It’s a typical scene these days at the Arrow Over Diamond F Ranch in Selah.
This summer, the ranch, owned by Steve Flores, is hosting a series of horse shows alongside the Bandock Performance Horses and Mules Program, owned and operated by Kendra Bandock of Selah. Each month from May through August, the Shadow Lane Summer Series will feature two days of performance classes, gaming, cattle sorting and mutton busting.
Each class costs $10 to enter, and prizes include daily high-point awards and series high-point belt buckles.
“I feel it’s great to have another venue in our area to have a horse show such as the Shadow Lane Summer Series,” Flores said. “The community needed this, and the turnout has been great.”
Not only are they family- and spectator-friendly, complete with a food truck and vendors, but the shows are perfect for any age and skill-level rider.
Selah’s Jaicee Zuvela is in her first season of showing.
“Shadow Lane has been an incredible experience,” she said. “I’ve learned tips from the judge, made new friends and learned great horsemanship.”
The Shadow Lane Summer Series horse shows are classified as schooling shows, meaning they are geared toward learning and are a great way for experienced riders to gain experience in the arena. There is no need for specific and often expensive show clothes or gear. However, riders younger than 18 must wear a helmet.
Judges will oftentimes give helpful feedback to riders at the end of performance classes.
Bandock, one of the show’s organizers, has been coaching riders and training horses for 12 years.
“The shows we host here are an amazing way for riders of all abilities to come out and have a fun weekend doing what they love while gaining confidence and skills in their sport,” she said.
Marcy Norrbom, owner of the 4 Feathers Ranch in Selah, said horse shows are a good way to learn from other equestrians, strengthen the bond riders have with their horses, and move outside your comfort zone.
“With the Shadow Lane Series, we are able to do this in a relaxed setting, at minimal expense. It’s a great place to celebrate our equestrian lifestyle and the partnership we have with our horses,” Norrbom said.
The Shadow Lane Series takes place at the Arrow Over Diamond F Ranch, 300 Shadow Lane in Selah. Dates are Saturday-Sunday, May 14-15, June 11-12, July 2-3 and Aug. 13-14.
Contact Bandock at bandockhorsemanship@gmail.com for more information.
• Caitlin Towry is a blog writer and mother of three in Naches who will be submitting occasional columns for the Explore section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.