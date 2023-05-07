After John Vergin graduated from Toppenish High School, he went on to become a gifted musician, singer and composer in the Portland area.
Now he’s returning to Yakima for an organ concert.
Vergin will perform May 14 as part of the Second Sunday Series, a chamber music program at Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Ave. The concert begins at 2 p.m.
Raised in the Yakima Valley, Vergin graduated from Toppenish High School and studied at Reed College in Portland. He is now regarded as one of the most gifted professional musicians in the Portland area, where he is equally at home as an organist, baritone soloist, composer, actor, teacher and liturgical musician.
In Portland, he is the organist at Swt. Rose of Lima Church and assistant organist at Holy Rosary Church.
Vergin received critical acclaim in Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland and London for his performances with the Cappella Roman chorus of Portland. As a bass soloist, he has performed “Dona Nobis Pacem” by Vaughn William, Brahm’s “Requiem,” Handel’s “Messiah” and Mozart’s “Requiem.”
His choral compositions have been performed by Cappella Romana, In Mulieribus, the Choral Arts Ensemble, the Bach Cantata Choir and Cantores In Ecclesia. He has been a voice teacher at Reed College since 1995.
Vergin will perform on Englewood’s Casavant/Bond organ.
The original organ at Englewood Christian Church was built by Casavant Frèrès of Quebec, Canada. Installation of the organ started when the sanctuary was built in 1965 and the instrument, consisting of 16 stops, was dedicated in 1966.
Two additional stops were added by Casavant in 1989. A significant expansion of 13 stops, including the complete Choir division, was added in 2010 by Bond Organ Builders of Portland. The expansion of the organ was dedicated Feb. 14, 2010.
The organ now consists of 2,022 pipes in 36 ranks on 36 active drawknobs constituting 31 stops.
There is no admission charge. However, donations will be accepted.
If You Go What: Second Sunday Series. When: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Where: Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Ave. Cost: Free but donations accepted.
