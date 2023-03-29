Although Julie Finch and Carol Hartoon now live in the Seattle area, they were raised in the Yakima Valley and grew up attending Englewood Christian Church. Little did they know that one day they would be collaborating on annual recitals at the place where they first met as young children.
The Second Sunday Series, a chamber music concert series at Englewood Christian Church, will be presenting its program on the first Sunday in April so as not to conflict with Easter.
Finch, coloratura soprano, and Hartoon, pianist, will be the artists Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 2 p.m., performing songs celebrating “Music and Spring."
Finch attended Wapato High School and was a member of the Yakima Symphony Chorus and their select chamber choir. Hartoon was at Eisenhower High School busy with piano and saxophone performances. They remained connected through Englewood.
Their paths crossed again when they both attended Washington State University where Hartoon received her bachelor of music and her Master of Arts in piano performance. Finch transferred to Santa Clara University to finish her psychology degree with a minor in music.
After college, Finch traveled to Ghana to teach music while Hartoon was doing her postgraduate studies at the International Frederick Chopin Academy of Music in Warsaw, Poland. During this time the two were developing their individual plans for a music career.
They did not collaborate musically until 2004 when Finch was searching for a pianist for a concert. Though Hartoon was eight months pregnant at the time and performed almost exclusively solo piano repertoire, she agreed to play.
Once Hartoon was introduced to vocal repertoire, she quickly became enthusiastic about the art form and the two have been performing together ever since. Performing music together has created an even stronger bond in their friendship and over the years the two have become best friends.
What captivates Finch and Hartoon about art songs is how composers combine music with lyrics in a way that conveys more than notes with words on a page but makes the listener feel something meaningful.
The duo believes the best way to experience this is in a live performance where the interchange between audience and musician makes each performance unique and is what draws them to the work of recitals.
Both are members of Seattle Ladies Musical Club, an organization that presents free concerts to the public throughout the Puget Sound area and provides music in the schools for underprivileged districts.
Finch has performed as a soloist with Orchestra Seattle and Seattle Chamber Singers, Bellevue Chamber Singers and Ballet Bellevue and the Ravenna Strings. She appeared as the soprano soloist for Messiah with Canticus Vocal Ensemble of Yakima in 2019. On May 21, Finch will be featured with the Thalia Symphony in Seattle at Town Hall.
Finch and Hartoon’s program will begin with works by Purcell and Mozart and will include "French Mélodie" by Belioz and Fauré, "German Lieder" by Schubert and Schumann and songs in English by American and British composers.
There is no admission charge; however, donations will be accepted.
