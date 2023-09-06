The Second Sunday Series, a chamber music concert series, will present the winners of the Seattle Ladies Musical Club Francis Walton Competition on Sept. 10 in Yakima.
The competition is open to young classical musicians ages 20-35 from across the United States. Winners receive generous cash prizes and embark on a weeklong tour, performing free concerts and teaching clinics to communities in Washington state. This year’s winners are trombonist Gracie Potter and violinist Yvette Kraft. Collaborating with them on the piano is Potter’s twin brother, Caden Potter. The winners will present a teaching clinic Monday at West Valley Junior High School.
The concert is at 2 p.m. at Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Ave.
Potter, a junior at The Colburn Conservatory, is a student of David Rejano. She is a Shires Rising Artist and a fellow for the 2023 Tanglewood Music Center. She has performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, London Symphony Orchestra, New World Symphony and is the principal trombonist for the American Youth Symphony.
Potter is the winner of the 2023 ITA Robert Marsteller Competition as part of the International Trombone Competition. She was also a quarter-finalist for the Michel Becquet International Trombone Competition.
In 2022, she won the Keston MAX Competition at Music Academy, placed first in the International Women’s Brass Conference Trombone Category, placed second in the final and won the Phoenix Brass Collective Competition.
In 2021, Potter placed third in the Ian Bousfield International Trombone Competition and in 2020 received a New Horizons Fellowship from Aspen Music Festival and School. She is a recipient of the Arizona MusicFest college scholarship.
Kraft, a Pacific Northwest native, debuted with the Spokane Symphony Orchestra at age 11. She has won numerous regional competitions including the coveted Seattle Young Artist Music Festival Medal.
Kraft has distinguished herself nationally as a finalist in the MTNA competition and as SFCM’s 2021/22 Concerto Competition winner. Internationally, she placed second at the 2020 Grumiaux International Violin Competition in Brussels and was a semi-finalist in the 2019 Louis Spohr International Violin Competition in Weimar.
Recently, Kraft performed in New York City at the prestigious Charlotte White’s “Salon de Virtuosi” holiday concert and has been sought after as a soloist in California and Tennessee. She is an NPR “From The Top” fellow and solo performer and has performed with numerous orchestras including the Seattle Symphony. She studied with Simon James, and she currently studies with Robert Lipsett at the Colburn Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles.
Caden Potter (percussion and piano) is a junior in the Honors Tutorial College at Ohio University. As first prize winner of the 2023 New Albany Symphony Orchestra Concert Competition, Caden gave two performances of Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” with New Albany Symphony Orchestra in March 2023 as part of their subscriptions concert series.
Caden served as percussionist and timpanist with the Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestras (PYSO) for five years and, in 2019, was piano soloist with PYSO at the Mesa Center for the Arts. In 2021, Caden was marimba soloist with the PYSO percussion ensemble and was a winner of the 2021 Ohio University School of Music High School Concerto Competition. Caden enjoys collaborating with other musicians, especially his sisters, Gracie (trombone), Emma (horn) and Lily (piano).
There is no admission charge, but donations will be accepted.
