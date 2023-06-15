Dachshunds and Friends on Parade is expanding.
The annual event, at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Ellensburg, has been an Ellensburg tradition for 20 years and will include all breeds of dogs this year. This year’s event is put together by Josie’s Misfit Ranch, a nonprofit charity animal rescue.
“Dachshunds on Parade showcases what amazing things animals can do and celebrates people’s love for their animals. We are honored to be part of that,” Marla Pugh, director and founder of Josie’s Misfit Ranch, said in a news release.
Prior to the start of the parade, the Rodeo City Kiwanis Club will host a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m., lead by dachshunds and Pugh.
The Dachshunds and Friends on Parade will also include dachshund races, costume contests and a tricks competition. The events will also have categories for small-, medium- and large-breed dogs.
Join the after-party at Cornerstone Pie, 307 E. Fifth Ave., Ellensburg.
Visit www.josiesmisfitranch.org/dachshundsonparade for more information.
