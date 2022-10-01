I planted mums and purple cabbages in my pots this week, reluctantly pulling out the last of the petunias. Pumpkins are out in full force at the farm stands and grocery stores and I am here for it. Give me all the gray-green, bumpy, orange and pink pumpkins in every shape and size.
My kids are begging to hit the Central Washington State Fair this week. We have to stop in at all our favorite spots: the Young Life booth for a barbecued beef sandwich, and of course a giant, warm elephant ear from the Christ the Teacher booth. We’ll peek in on the farm animals, and ooh and ah over all the tractors. The kids will ride a few rides and we’ll gaze in awe at the massive pumpkins and perfect ears of corn. And I’m sure an ice cream cone will be in hand before the night is over.
It’s always a fun time, and inevitably we’ll run into friends and acquaintances the entire time we’re there. One of the many perks of living in the Valley is that you almost always run into someone you know at community events.
It finally feels like fall, and the calendar clicking over to the first of October confirms it. I’m ready for all the fall food. I might have needed a couple of extra weeks to bask in summer, but I’ve turned the corner. Bring on soup and crusty bread, apple crisp, pumpkin bread and warm lattes.
In honor of pumpkin season, it seemed right to make a batch of yummy pumpkin chocolate chip cookies. The cookie itself has a bit of pumpkin puree mixed into the batter with a hint of cinnamon and nutmeg. Dotted with dark chocolate chips, this is the cookie recipe you need this fall. Perfect for sharing with friends and family, this lovely recipe keeps the texture of a chocolate chip cookie but with the subtle additional flavor of warm cinnamon pumpkin.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
2 teaspoons baking powder
3 tablespoons cornstarch
1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1/2 cup softened salted butter
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup pumpkin puree
1 egg
1 cup dark chocolate chips
In a medium bowl, combine the dry ingredients (flour, salt, baking powder, cornstarch and pumpkin pie spice). Whisk to combine. Set aside.
In a stand mixer, beat the butter and sugars on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add the pumpkin and egg and mix again until incorporated. Slowly add in the flour mixture, mixing until just barely combined and a dough is formed. Using a wooden spoon, stir in the chocolate chips.
Scoop heaping tablespoons of dough, gently rolling between clean hands until a ball forms. Line the dough balls on a parchment-lined baking sheet, evenly spacing the dough a couple of inches apart. Pop the tray into the fridge for at least 30 minutes or up to four hours.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Sprinkle the cookie dough with flaky sea salt and bake in the oven for 9 to 11 minutes. Remove the tray and give it a good smack on the counter to help the cookies settle. Place back in the oven and bake for an additional 2 minutes until the cookies are golden. Remove from oven and allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 5 to 10 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.
