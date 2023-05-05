I rely heavily on large-batch recipes I can use in a couple of different ways to make easy dinners on the go. For so many of us, spring brings with it a frenzied level of activity as sports, extracurricular activities, work commitments, holidays and warm weather all seem to collide until most of it is a hectic blur.
Some weeks I simply marinate chicken and grill it on the barbecue, saving it for a week’s worth of salads, wraps and quesadillas that we can eat on the go between practices and games. Last week, I threw together a pasta salad with all the bits of veggies, cheeses and leftover protein I could find in the fridge. It fed us for three straight days and I couldn’t help but feel a little proud that I tricked my family into eating all the leftovers.
But sometimes you just want something to eat that’s a little extra special or more tasty than usual. Sunday nights have become unofficial family dinner night. We take turns choosing what to eat and I make as big of a feast as possible for us. Bonus points if I can make something that everyone actually likes and is willing to eat again. I hit the jackpot with these meatballs, and my family was so enthusiastic that it seemed like a worthy recipe to share here.
What started as a spaghetti and meatballs request (which we did have for our family feast night) morphed into teriyaki meatballs later in the week. While the traditional recipe was lovely and perfect for our Sunday night meal, the teriyaki meatballs are what stole the show. Sweet and savory with the tiniest kick of heat, this was a perfectly satisfying meal. I used my air fryer for the Brussels sprouts for an extra-crispy bite, but sprouts roasted in the oven are equally delicious and super easy to do. Either way will work great.
I must mention this recipe makes a very large batch of meatballs (we’re talking 40 to 50 meatballs depending on how big you make them). Feel free to halve the recipe, but also know the extras freeze well. I love a two-for-one; knowing I have a tasty and healthy meal ready to go in the freezer for another day.
Teriyaki Meatballs and Crispy Brussels Sprouts
For the meatballs
1 pound ground pork
2 pounds ground lean turkey
1 pound lean ground beef
2 cups panko bread crumbs
1/2 cup milk
1 large yellow onion, minced
3 eggs, lightly beaten
1/4 cup parsley, minced
1 teaspoon kosher salt
3/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 cup olive oil, divided
1/4 cup minced green onions
Sesame seeds
For the teriyaki sauce
1 cup hoisin sauce
1/2 cup rice vinegar
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 cup low-sodium soy sauce
3/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
For the Brussels sprouts
2 pounds Brussels sprouts, washed and halved
2 tablespoons olive oil
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Pinch black pepper
1/4 cup reserved teriyaki sauce
In a large bowl combine the turkey, pork and beef, using clean hands to mix the meat. Add the breadcrumbs, milk, minced onion and parsley along with the salt and pepper. Mix gently to combine, folding the ingredients until they are well-incorporated.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a spoon, scoop 2 tablespoons of meatball mixture. Roll between your hands until a ball forms before placing on the baking sheet. Continue until all the meatballs are rolled.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line another baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. In a large sauté pan or cast-iron pan, heat two tablespoons olive oil over medium-low heat. Carefully transfer 10 to 12 meatballs to the pan and sear on all sides, gently turning the meatballs every minute or two until they are seared on all sides, about 6 to 8 minutes total. Work in batches, transferring the seared meatballs to the fresh tray. When the tray is full (about 24 meatballs or roughly half the batch), transfer the tray to the oven and bake 20 to 25 minutes, checking the meatballs at least once and removing from the oven when they are cooked through and deep golden brown.
Continue to sear the meatballs on the pan, adding a little more oil to the pan if necessary, then transfer to a baking sheet and bake the meatballs in the oven.
While the meatballs bake, make the sauce. In a small saucepan combine the hoisin, rice vinegar, garlic, ginger, red pepper flakes and soy sauce. Cook on low heat until the sauce simmers and thickens, about 10 minutes.
Transfer meatballs to a shallow bowl or rimmed baking sheet and drizzle the sauce over the meatballs, reserving some for the Brussels sprouts. Gently combine to fully coat the meatballs.
Wash and slice the Brussels sprouts in half. In a large bowl, toss with olive oil and salt and pepper. Roast in an air fryer at 400 degrees for 12 to 14 minutes OR in a 425 degree oven on a lined baking sheet for about 18 minutes. When the sprouts are crispy and fork tender, remove from the heat and transfer to a bowl. Drizzle the reserved sauce over the sprouts, giving them a good mix to combine.,
To serve, make rice to package instructions. Scoop rice into a bowl and top with several meatballs and a big scoop of crispy Brussels sprouts. Enjoy!
Note: This recipe makes a truly GINORMOUS amount of meatballs. This is a great recipe for feeding a crowd or to meal prep for several meals. The meatballs freeze exceptionally well. After they are fully baked, allow them to cool before storing in freezer bags. Skip the teriyaki sauce and the meatballs can be used in a variety of ways, so save some for spaghetti or meatball sub sandwiches on a different night.
