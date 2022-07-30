I got together with some girlfriends a few weeks ago where my friend served the most gorgeous arugula salad topped with peaches, nectarines and plums. Every bite of the salad was juicy and full of bright, summery flavors.
We sat on the patio eating this perfect salad, sipping on cold glasses of wine and chatting the night away as the heat of the sun slowly faded behind Mount Adams. It was an evening full of laughter, connection and good food. I love the way a good meal, no matter how simple, can be the catalyst to memories that live forever.
I’ve dreamed about that salad for weeks now and knew I had to re-create it. With peaches, nectarines, plums and apricots all coming into season right now, it’s the perfect opportunity to stop in at your favorite fruit stand and bring home some local fruit. While I always love a peach pie and other sweet, fruity desserts, I absolutely love when sweet and savory flavors are combined.
This salad is exactly that. Sweet with peaches and apricots, but savory from the peppery arugula and salty pistachios. A pinch of coarse salt and tons of fresh-torn burrata cheese make for the most satisfying salad.
Please bear with me the next few weeks as basil becomes the star of the show in so many of the dishes I share. Last time we combined basil and zucchini for an epic summer pasta dish, and this week it’s going in the vinaigrette drizzled over the salad along with fresh basil leaves torn up and mixed right into the salad itself.
Nothing says summer to me like basil; it’s an ingredient I pine for all winter long. (I know how dramatic that sounds.) But in all seriousness, I love basil’s fresh flavor and I find that it amplifies and brightens so many of my favorite summer fruits and veggies. If you haven’t bought yourself a basil plant yet this summer, pick one up and plant it in a little pot on your back patio or deck. I promise, you’ll be so happy every time you add a few leaves of fresh basil to whatever you happen to be cooking.
For this salad, I followed my friend’s lead and stuck with tender, peppery arugula. You could swap the greens for lettuce or spinach if arugula isn’t your thing. I chose peaches and apricots for this version of the recipe because that’s what looked the best at my fruit stand, but any stone fruit you have or prefer will work beautifully. Plums and nectarines are wonderful options. Burrata is a mozzarella cheese with shredded mozzarella and cream in the center, making for an unbelievably soft and creamy cheese; you can find it next to mozzarella cheese in the deli section at your local grocery store. For a bit of salty crunch, I added crushed pistachios and a generous pinch of flaky sea salt. Fresh basil mixed in with the arugula and in the vinaigrette brings the whole thing together.
Stone Fruit, Burrata and Arugula Salad
2 peaches, pitted, peeled and cut into wedges
2 apricots, pitted and cut into wedges
5-ounce container arugula
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Juice of half a lemon
4 ounces burrata cheese, torn
12 basil leaves, sliced
1/4 cup shelled and crushed pistachios
1/2 teaspoon flaky Maldon sea salt (any flaky salt will do)
Pinch of black pepper
Basil vinaigrette
In a large shallow salad bowl combine the arugula with a tablespoon of olive oil and the juice of half a lemon. Toss to combine and set aside. Rinse, peel and slice stone fruit. Layer the sliced fruit over the greens. Sprinkle the pistachios and fresh basil leaves over the fruit. Tear the burrata into bite-size pieces and tuck into the salad. Garnish with a generous sprinkle of flaky sea salt (Maldon if you have it) and black pepper. Drizzle salad with basil vinaigrette and serve immediately. Serves 6.
Basil Vinaigrette
1 shallot, roughly chopped
2 cups fresh basil leaves, stems removed
1 clove garlic
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon salt
Pinch of black pepper
In a blender, combine all of the ingredients and pulse on high until very smooth. Taste and adjust the salt, adding more if needed. Store in the fridge for up to 3 days. Makes about 1 cup.
Andrea McCoy's Salt and Stone column and recipes appear twice a month in Explore.
