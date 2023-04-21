As I stood out in the driving rain and hail watching my son’s baseball game, hunched against the wind, bouncing from foot to foot to stay warm, I couldn’t help but peek up at the dark gray clouds swirling overhead and wonder when our warm spring days are going to show up. (To be honest, it was more of a dirty look than a gaze and it might have been alongside some serious grumbling, but in my defense the rain was really coming down.)
I came home from the game determined to make some sunshine for myself if I couldn’t find it in the sky. While wringing out the coats, hats and blankets we burrowed under at the game and starting the never-ending task of trying to make my son’s white baseball pants white again, I came up with a plan.
I swung by the grocery store for a bag of lemons, three bunches of daffodils and, on impulse, a clamshell of raspberries that happened to be on sale. I came home and trimmed the daffodil stems and put them in water, knowing that in less than a day their bright yellow blossoms would open up and I would have cheerful yellow flowers to brighten my week.
With the lemons and raspberries, I decided on an easy but special dessert. Keeping with the sunshine theme, a lemon bar seemed like just the treat to light up our week. These bars are so easy to make. A graham cracker crust for the base and a decadent lemon curd for the bar. Sweetened condensed milk gets a big hit of bright lemon flavor with lots of lemon zest and lemon juice. The sweetness of the condensed milk mellows the bold flavor for a perfect match.
And because I can’t leave anything alone — and also, I love raspberry anything — I had to make a little raspberry compote to go on top. I threw a pint of raspberries in a saucepan and cooked them down with a little sugar and lemon juice until a sauce formed. I poured it over the lemon bars and threw the whole thing in the refrigerator to cool down.
The end result is a lovely and beautiful, sweet little treat. Quick and easy enough to justify as a special treat that’s perfect on a rainy and cold Tuesday night, but special enough for a party, Mother’s Day brunch or to drop off for a friend. Sometimes you just have to take matters into your own hands in regard to early spring. We can’t actually change the weather, of course, but cheap daffodils and a bright lemony dessert go a long way in changing how I feel when the gray skies and cold weather get me down.
Lemon Raspberry Squares
1.5 cups graham cracker crumbles
6 tablespoons melted butter, slightly cooled
1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided
2 14-ounce cans sweetened condensed milk
10 egg yolks
4 tablespoons lemon zest
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 pint raspberries
Powdered sugar for garnish (optional)
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line an 8x8 square baking dish with parchment paper. In a medium bowl combine the graham cracker crumbles, melted butter and 1/3 cup granulated sugar. Mix until combined and then gently press mixture into prepared pan, forming an even crust. Bake in the oven for 7 minutes or until the crust has a light brown color and is firm to the touch. Remove from the oven and set aside. Reset the oven to 325 degrees after the crust comes out.
In a separate bowl combine the condensed milk, egg yolks, lemon zest and lemon juice. Whisk to combine until a smooth, bright yellow batter forms. Pour over the graham cracker crust and return to the 325 degree oven. Bake for 25 minutes. The top should be firm but still have a little movement when the pan is gently shaken. Remove the pan from the oven and allow to cool.
In a small sauté pan, combine raspberries, 2 tablespoons sugar and 2 tablespoons lemon juice over medium-low heat. Stir occasionally until the raspberries begin to break down and a syrup starts to form, about 5 to 8 minutes. When the mixture is reduced by about a third, turn the heat off to the raspberries and allow the mixture to cool.
Top the lemon bars with the raspberry compote. Carefully place the still warm bars in the refrigerator to finish cooling and setting. Allow for at least two hours in the fridge before removing the bars from the pan and cutting into 12 small squares. Dust with powdered sugar for a sweet garnish and serve immediately.
• Andrea McCoy’s Salt and Stone column and recipes appear twice a month in Explore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.