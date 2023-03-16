I’m not sure if it’s the change from daylight saving time or the tiny little daffodil and tulip stems just barely peeking out from the ground, but my mind has made the switch to spring. I’m ignoring the fact that we had multiple school delays last week for snow or that our beloved Valley hills are still very much dusted in white.
With spring on the brain, I’ve been dreaming about my garden space. For years we had chickens and after a break, I’m excited to add them back to our little farm. I’m also planning to move my raspberry bushes this year. For a plant that often grows as eagerly as a weed in most places, my raspberries have not done well at all, so we’re finding a nice sunny spot for them this year.
I planted eight blueberry bushes last year and I can’t wait to see how they fared over the winter. We were able to harvest a few pounds of berries last year, which makes me hopeful they will be even happier, healthier and robust this year.
Of course, as I think about the garden, I’m dreaming of all the classics as well. Tomatoes, cucumbers, beans, strawberries, cut flowers, peppers, pumpkins and all the herbs, especially basil. If I could have a hedge of basil, I probably would. Nothing to me says spring or summer like the freshness of basil. I keep some on a pot on my patio to easily snag a few leaves for a garnish and I like to have several plants growing in the garden as well.
While I love the lemony bright flavor as a topping or mixed into salads and of course, paired with tomatoes, what I really love is having batches of homemade pesto ready to use whenever the mood strikes. Pesto freezes beautifully and is so easy to make. I love to keep a small jar of it in the fridge to make easy sandwiches, pasta or pizzas but it’s excellent frozen in ice cube trays or small batches to quickly be used in sauces or salad dressings.
I’ve adapted my recipe over the years and now I add a bit of fresh baby spinach leaves to my pesto to really amp up the bright green color. I add a little lemon juice to keep the pesto bright and flavorful and then the classic components: pine nuts, Parmesan cheese and lots of good olive oil.
One impossibly simple yet completely satisfying dinner is a simple pesto and mozzarella pizza. Depending on everyone’s mood that night or what I happen to have on hand, I’ll doctor the pizza up with additional toppings like shaved zucchini or squash blossoms stuffed with ricotta cheese. A ripe tomato and fresh corn is always a hit and of course, every spring we have to have at least one pesto pizza with fresh asparagus and a runny egg cooked right in the center of the pizza. The point is, if you’ve got homemade pesto, you can make at least a dozen combinations specific to whatever your friends and family love and prefer.
Classic Basil Pesto
• 4 ounces fresh basil, stems removed
• 2 cups baby spinach leaves
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 1/3 cup pine nuts (roasted walnuts are an easy swap if pine nuts are hard to find)
• Juice of a lemon
• 2/3 cup good olive oil
• 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
• Pinch of black pepper
In a food processor, combine the basil, spinach leaves, pine nuts and garlic. Pulse a couple times to break down the basil and spinach leaves a little bit. Add the lemon juice, salt and pepper. Pulse two or three times. Turn the food processor on and slowly stream in the olive oil until a thick sauce forms.
The basil, spinach, garlic and pine nuts should be well-combined but NOT a completely smooth sauce. You want a bit of texture to your pesto.
Finally, add the Parmesan cheese and pulse a few more times until the cheese is incorporated. Taste and adjust flavors with a little more salt and pepper if needed. Pour the pesto into a jar with a lid. Store in the refrigerator for three to four days or in the freezer for up to three months.
Pesto Mozzarella Pizza
• 1 store-bought or homemade pizza dough
• 1/3-1/2 cup homemade basil pesto
• 4 ounces whole-milk mozzarella grated
• Kosher salt and black pepper
Preheat oven to 500 degrees. Roll out dough on a floured surface shaping into a circle or oval about 10 to 12 inches in diameter and about half an inch thick. Transfer to pizza pan or baking sheet sprayed with cooking oil. Liberally spread the basil pesto over the pizza dough and top with grated mozzarella cheese and preferred toppings.
Bake in the oven for about 8 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and the cheese is melted and bubbly. Carefully remove from oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes before slicing and serving.
