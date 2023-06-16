My vegetable garden has exploded in growth. I think the rain and heat over the last few weeks was the perfect combination for my little baby plants.
The tomato plants are growing tall, covered in little yellow blossoms, a sure sign for what’s to come later in the summer. The peppers, cucumbers, beans, peas and cauliflower are robust, vines and leaves pouring out of the garden boxes. I even have a couple of small zucchini almost ready to harvest.
I planted an entire planter box of just lettuces, basil and zinnias. An odd combination? Probably, but I’ve never seen a happier mix of things I love.
As per usual, the trifecta of bugs, rambunctious pets and my own lack of expertise has caused a few bumps along the way. (Remember the time the dog ate every last broccoli and Brussels sprout out of the garden box and I had to replant it all?)
I’m still figuring out how to edit where I over-planted, and the aggressive nature of earwigs, ants and beetles continue to be a thorn in my side. But for now, the garden is happy and thriving and it feels like a personal win.
Specifically, the greens and lettuces I planted on a too-cool late April day, not entirely sure if they would even sprout out of the ground, have not just survived, they are thriving. My delight in their success causes my children to roll their eyes at me, but I am undeterred. Every night for the last week or so, a salad is present on the dinner table. The lettuce is mild and tender while the spinach and kale are crunchy and bright without being bitter.
All that to say, I’ve got to celebrate my garden successes (because let's be honest, we all know it's short-lived). The hot weather, my own distraction and, for sure, those naughty pets will eventually take the garden out.
In an attempt to convince my children to actually eat and enjoy all these lovely salad greens I keep presenting to them at every meal, I knew I had to offer something delicious they would love. And we all love a wedge salad, bacon, crunchy lettuce, avocado, tomatoes and of course blue cheese dressing. I ditched the traditional iceberg lettuce for my own garden greens and made a heavenly Gorgonzola dressing. The rest of the toppings followed a traditional wedge, and I took the liberty of chopping all the ingredients for texture and maximum flavor in each bite. My family wasted no time gobbling it up, and it seemed like the perfect summery recipe to share here.
Chopped Wedge Salad with Herby Gorgonzola Dressing
For the salad:
Green leaf lettuce or mixed greens of choice
3-4 pieces center-cut cooked bacon
Avocado
Tomato
1 tablespoon minced chives
Kosher salt and black pepper
1 ounce crumbled Gorgonzola cheese (or preferred blue cheese of choice)
Wash and gently pat dry lettuce greens. Chop the greens into bite-size pieces and transfer to a salad bowl.
Cook bacon according to package instructions or personal preference. I like to cook my bacon in a 425 degree oven on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Transfer bacon to a paper-towel lined plate and pat away excess grease. Chop three to four pieces of bacon into half-inch pieces.
Slice tomato and bacon into bite-size pieces. Sprinkle the bacon, tomato, avocado and Gorgonzola cheese over the salad greens. Gently mix the components together. Garnish with a sprinkle of salt and pepper and about a tablespoon of minced chives. Liberally spoon homemade dressing over the salad and serve immediately. Salad makes two dinner portions or four side salads.
For the dressing:
1 cup olive oil mayonnaise
1 cup sour cream
1/4 cup buttermilk
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 teaspoons rice wine vinegar
3 ounces crumbled Gorgonzola cheese
1 tablespoon minced Italian parsley
1 tablespoon minced dill
1 tablespoon minced basil
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
In a medium bowl combine the mayonnaise, sour cream and buttermilk. Squeeze the lemon juice into the bowl along with the rice vinegar. Give it a good stir. If you prefer a thinner dressing, add an extra tablespoon of buttermilk. Crumble the Gorgonzola cheese into the dressing and gently stir in the minced herbs along with the kosher salt and black pepper. Stir to combine. Taste and adjust with more salt and pepper if needed.
The secret to this dressing is to make it a few hours ahead of when you plan to serve it. Mix it up and transfer to a lidded container and let it hang out in the refrigerator for several hours. The flavors combine and intensify, creating wonderful flavor. Store extras in the fridge for up to three days. Use as a dip for veggies or crackers and enjoy on any kind of salad until it's time to make another batch.
• Andrea McCoy’s Salt and Stone column and recipes appear weekly in Explore.
