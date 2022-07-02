Usually by the Fourth of July, I am all about the blueberries and raspberries (well, let’s be honest, any berry for that matter). In years past I’ve shared recipes for blueberry shortcake, raspberry galettes and at least a handful of strawberry desserts. The delight of fresh cherries is by no means gone, but by this time of summer, we’ve usually eaten our way through several pounds and I’m starting to look forward to the next new thing coming into season.
I guess the silver lining of this year is that cherries are the star of the show for Independence Day. Our cool spring means Bing and Rainier cherries are just now coming off the trees here in the Valley.
This cherry almond crisp is so easy to make and at the same time has over-the-top delicious flavor. Sweet fresh cherries absolutely burst when put over a little heat, creating the most heavenly sweet and slightly tart syrupy goodness. A little hint of almond extract added to the fruit brings a lovely mellow, nutty flavor that perfectly balances with the sweet oat topping. I’ve always loved the flavor combination of almonds and cherries, and this crisp does the flavor profile justice.
The recipe calls for a cast iron skillet. If you don’t have one, don’t fret. You can use a saucepan and then transfer the mixture into a cake pan or pie tin. The cooking time might need to be adjusted a little bit as the cast iron typically cooks things a little quicker than a regular pan.
As for me, this will be the designated dessert for the next few weeks. I definitely plan to make it for our Independence Day celebration, although I’m thinking I’ll need at least a double batch. Anything I can whip together in under 30 minutes and top with vanilla ice cream is a win in my book. And better yet, I love a new and fun way to use whatever fruit (or vegetable) is currently in season.
Cherry Almond Crisp
The cherries
2 pounds fresh or frozen pitted Bing cherries
2/3 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup cornstarch
3 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon softened butter
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
Pinch of Kosher salt
The crisp
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 cup old-fashioned oats
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
7 tablespoons room temperature butter
1/4 cup slivered almonds
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Wash and pit fresh cherries. If using frozen cherries, use a kitchen scale to measure out the 2 pounds.
In a cast-iron skillet combine cherries, sugar, cornstarch and water. Stir gently to combine and place the pan over medium-low heat. As the cherries begin to soften, stir occasionally. As soon as the mixture begins to thicken and the syrup coats the back of a spoon (about 6 minutes for fresh cherries and 10 minutes for frozen cherries), remove the pan from the heat. Stir in the butter, almond extract and pinch of salt. Set aside while you make the crisp.
To prepare the crisp, combine flour, oats, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon and slivered almonds in a medium bowl. Thinly slice the butter into 1 tablespoon squares, then quarter each square. Add the butter to the flour mixture and, using your hands, break the butter apart and mix until the flour-coated butter pieces are no bigger than the size of a pea.
Spread the crisp topping over the cherries. Bake in the oven for 12 to 15 minutes or until the crisp is a light golden brown and the cherries are bubbling. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for at least 10 minutes before topping with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and serving individual portions. Crisp serves 8 generous portions.
