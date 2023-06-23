As summer approaches and the outdoor temperature increases, a danger looms for children: vehicular heatstroke, which is heat injury due to being in a hot car or other vehicle.
These deaths are so preventable, and as a parent you may wonder how such a thing could happen, but vehicular heatstroke claims an average of 38 children’s lives a year in the U.S., with almost a thousand deaths since 1998.
Heat stroke is the most severe heat-related illness and occurs when the core body temperature is over 105.8 degrees Fahrenheit with signs of nervous system injury including confusion, seizures and coma. Dehydration along with heat exposure can cause deadly heat stroke. Children are more at risk because they sweat less than adults and can overheat more quickly.
Vehicular heatstroke most often occurs when an adult "forgets" a child in a car, often when the adult is on the way to work, intending to stop at child care first. A change in routine such as a different parent doing the drop-off can also increase the risk. Parental stress or sleep deprivation can be contributing factors. Vehicular heat stroke can also occur if kids are playing in a car and accidentally lock themselves in.
The outside temperature does not need to be extremely high for vehicles to become dangerously hot. Vehicular heatstroke has happened with outside temperatures as low as 57 degrees. A car can heat up 20 degrees in 10 minutes on a sunny day, and 72 degrees outside can become 117 degrees in a vehicle within one hour. Cracking the window or parking in the shade make little difference in term of the car heating up. Climate change also means more hot days and more extreme heat.
There are steps we can take to minimize the risk of this tragedy:
• Never leave a child in a vehicle unattended, even briefly.
• Make it a habit to open the back door of the car when you park, just to check the backseat.
• Put some important item you need for your day — purse, iPad, employee badge, etc., in the back seat near your child.
• Keep a stuffed animal or something similarly eye-catching in the car seat when empty and move it to the front passenger seat when the car seat is in use as a reminder.
• Remember the phrase “Look before you lock."
• Instruct your child care provider to contact a parent if a child is not dropped off as scheduled.
• Keep car keys out of reach of kids, and teach them to never play inside cars, trunks, etc.
• Teach your child to honk the horn if they are trapped inside a car.
• If a child is missing, check all vehicles and trunks immediately.
• If you ever see a child alone in a locked vehicle, call 911.
• Dr. Elise Herman is a (mostly) retired pediatrician after 28 years in private practice and three years at Kittitas Valley Healthcare in Ellensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.