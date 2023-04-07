A roundup of community Easter activities this weekend in the Yakima Valley:
Sunnyside Easter Egg Hunt
The city of Sunnyside will host an egg hunt and brunch April 8 at the Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St.
The Easter egg hunt will start at 10:30 a.m. for ages 12 and younger.
There are two sessions for brunch with the Easter Bunny, 10 to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Brunch consists of pancakes, eggs and bacon and costs $3 per plate. Each session is limited to 100 people.
Selah Easter Egg Hunt
The Selah Lions Club is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt from 10-10:30 a.m. April 8. The free event will be at Wixon Park, 215 S. Third St. in Selah. There will be three age groups: ages 1-5, ages 6-10 and ages 11-15.
Egg Hunt at the Bron
Bring your Easter basket to Bron Yr Aur Brewing Co. at 1 p.m. April 8. The brewery at 12160 U.S. Highway 12 in Naches is hosting a free and family-friendly Easter egg hunt for all ages.
The Easter Bunny will make an appearance and visitors can participate in an egg toss.
Grandview Easter Festivities
The city of Grandview is hosting the Easter Bunny and a few Easter events on the morning of April 8 at the Country Park Events Center, 812 Wallace Way.
From 9-10 a.m., the American Legion Bunny Breakfast will take place in the community center’s dining hall. Cash donations are appreciated.
There will be pre-egg hunt activities in the park from 9:30-10 a.m.
Children ages 1-8 can participate in the egg hunt at 10 a.m. The cost is $1 at the gate and each child should bring a bag or basket to collect eggs.
Mama Corie’s Kitchen
Visit Mama Corie’s Kitchen, 114 Staff Sergeant Pendleton Way, for Easter events April 8. Admission is free and there will be games, kids’ activities and an Easter egg hunt.
Easter egg hunts will be organized by age. Ages 1-5 will start at 11 a.m., ages 6-9 at 11:30 a.m. and ages 10-12 at noon.
Whistlin’ Jack’s Lodge and Outpost
The Easter Bunny will make a visit and will be available for photos from noon-1 p.m. April 8 at Whistlin’ Jack’s Lodge and Outpost, 20800 State Route 410 in Naches.
Children can join the free Easter egg hunt, which will include 12 special golden prize eggs hidden among the bunch. No child can collect more than one golden egg.
Whistlin’ Jack’s Lodge and Outpost will also have special menu of entrees and drinks April 9 in the Riverside Restaurant and Fireside Lounge from noon until close. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling 509-658-2433.
Easter Brunch Buffet
Legends Casino, 580 Fort Road in Toppenish, is serving an Easter brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9.
The buffet will feature prime rib, bacon cayenne grilled oysters, agua chiles mixtos, Dungeness crab, Columbia River salmon, filet and lobster fried rice, cold water lobster tail ($10 each), langostino ricotta manicotti, kalbi short ribs, country fried steak, huckleberry pancakes, bananas Foster French toast, an omelet bar and more.
The Easter brunch buffet costs $50.
Easter Egg Hunt
The city of Toppenish and Toppenish Lions Club are hosting an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at the A.C. Meahger Football Field, across the street from Toppenish Middle School, 104 Goldendale Ave.
There will be three age groups, 0-4 years, 5-7 years and 8-12 years.
Easter Bunny Photos
The Easter Bunny is at Wonderland at the Valley Mall until April 8. The Wonderland Garden is in the center court near Kohl’s at 252 Main St. in Union Gap.
Photo times are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Reservations are required to ensure choice of date and time and can be made at https://bit.ly/YH-Reasterphotos.
A $15 deposit is required when you book your appointment. The deposit includes your visit and a $15 credit toward the purchase of photos or digital downloads.
