For more than a year, an independent fabric shop has quietly become a haven for local sewists. Owned by Eisenhower High School alum Sierra Hutton, Sewn is a thoughtfully curated fabric shop geared toward garment-making.
Sewing is lifelong passion for Hutton.
“My mom likes to say that I was using a serger at 3 years old,” she said.
After attending college, Hutton returned to Yakima with a mission in mind.
“I’ve lived in Seattle, I’ve lived in Massachusetts for a while, and I’ve always had a little fabric store that I could go to. I realized that there just wasn’t anything like that here, so I decided to open my own,” she said.
The focus of Sewn is sustainability. While they offer newly milled fabrics, like hemp and linen, Sewn also offers a number of quality secondhand fabrics found at places like estate sales.
They also sell deadstock — unused fabric from the fashion industry that is generally thrown into the landfill after a while.
Part of Sewn’s mission is education, so they offer project-based sewing classes. With a maximum size of six students, classes are intimate and informative, providing the opportunity to receive helpful feedback every step of the way.
“It’s been so fun,” Hutton said. “It’s great because there’s a lot of one-on-one time. I really get to know the students who come in.”
One thing that makes these classes stand out is the sliding scale payment policy. Based on their ability to pay, students are given the opportunity to choose between paying the top, middle or lower end of the scale.
“This was important to me,” Hutton said. “I wanted it to be accessible, because sewing can be such an expensive hobby. But it’s something that I love and I wanted to share with people.”
Sewn also hosts free monthly open sewing nights, where sewists are invited to bring their current project and sewing machine to sew alongside Hutton and other locals.
Be sure to check out Sewn’s one-year anniversary celebration, happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 28, where they plan to offer drop-in sewing classes and refreshments.
