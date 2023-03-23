If you enjoy wine and food, yet haven’t heard of the Taste Washington event, you need to.
Taste Washington is a regional wine and food event put on by the Washington State Wine Commission — and it happens to be the largest regional wine and food event in the nation. It has been held annually for the last 24 years but had been postponed for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was held in venues across Seattle from March 6-12, made up of wine- and food-focused seminars, wine dinners and brunches and, of course, the talisman of the event, the Grand Tasting.
These events showcase literally hundreds of world-class Washington wineries and dozens of well recognized local chefs and restaurants. Worth noting, the Grand Tasting is not only an event giving access to multiple wines from hundreds of Washington wineries, but many of the winery owners and winemakers are found pouring the wines themselves and are available for answering questions, shaking hands and meeting the heart and soul behind each winery.
As a wine consumer, this event is a fantastic opportunity to experience the versatility that Washington state has to offer.
“By having 200-plus wineries in the same place all at once, it is a great opportunity for any wine consumer. I believe everyone is looking forward to next year,” said David Rodriguez, owner and winemaker of Enodav Wine Co. in Zillah.
It’s a sentiment shared by other local winery people.
“For the general wine-drinking public, it’s a great opportunity to discover what Washington wine has to offer and make new discoveries. An average day of wine tasting in any area would be anywhere from three to seven wineries in a day. At Taste, you can visit that many in 15 to 30 minutes,” said Justin Neufeld, owner and winemaker at JB Neufeld.
Taste Washington is not only a phenomenal opportunity for wine consumers, but is also an important experience for our local winery owners and winemakers.
“Taste Washington is a great gathering of most of the wine industry — wineries, growers, restaurateurs, wine shop owners and consumers. It is an opportunity to see everyone and reconnect with people we don’t see every day, as well as meet new people and make new friends,” said Kerry Shiels, winemaker for Côte Bonneville in Sunnyside.
Taylor Boyle, direct-to-consumer manager at Owen Roe, recognizes the opportunity as well.
“Taste Washington is like killing two birds with one stone,” Boyle said.
“You get the chance to connect with trade members and distributors as well as consumers all under one roof. And to add to that, you get to connect with fellow industry people that are hustling the same hustle you are — it makes you feel very connected and for me it reminds we why I do what I do. It also helps cultivate creativity, seeing what other people are doing.”
Although the wine and food at Taste Washington is exceptional, it is the people who stand out, creating memories and connections that are not easily forgotten.
“This year was special. This was the first Taste Washington in years, so reconnecting with people is that much more meaningful. For me personally, we recently lost my mom, who was the founder of the winery. The outpouring of love, support, tears, hugs and stories was incredible for me and my dad. Wine people are wonderful and proved this again at this year’s Taste,” Shiels said.
Neufeld also had memorable experiences this year.
“I thought the seminars were great and I highly recommend them for people who want to take their wine education to the next level. It was also a great opportunity for me to have Bob Betz taste through my wines. He has been such a great ambassador for Washington. It was a real treat for me,” Neufeld said.
Taste Washington is an event where memories are made, and experience is broadened. It is well recognized, produced with excellence and is an annual highlight for wine consumers and industry members alike.
I highly recommend planning to attend next year, but don’t just take my word for it. Our local industry members agree.
“I would totally say to go. Where else can you taste dozens of Seattle-area restaurants and hundreds of Washington wines in one place? They added more activities this year, too, so there’s fun for everyone and it’s a constantly evolving event. There’s always something new to see at Taste,” Shiels said.
With the plethora of wineries, some advance planning can also come in handy.
“If you love Washington wine, it’s a great event, but do your homework before you go,” Neufeld said.
“The number of wineries there will overwhelm you, so make sure you map out a plan and make a list of wineries you want to try before you actually show up for the event. Just make sure JB Neufeld is on your list!”
• Chad Douglas is a Wine and Spirit Education Trust Level 3-certified wine consultant and pediatrician in Yakima. He submits occasional columns for Explore.
