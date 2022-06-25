Warmer weather is finally starting to show its sunny face in the Yakima Valley, and that inevitably means, for those of us inclined, it’s time for plant shopping. Woe to those who, like yours truly, bought tomato starts with hope in their hearts on Mother’s Day, only to have them face some fairly frigid evenings that may have left said plants unhappy, if not dead.
If you’re finding yourself in need of some new (or, ahem, replacement) plants, the Yellow Rose Nursery, 600 Merlot Drive, Prosser, is an excellent place to start. Just a quick 49-mile drive down I-82 from Yakima will bring you to a veritable oasis of ornamental trees, evergreens, shrubs, flowers and other companion products necessary for a successful garden.
The numerous and lovely display gardens, including those with themes like Mediterranean, Japanese, West Coast, Xero Scape and Alpine, inspire shoppers with plant combinations, water features and hardscape ideas. A personal favorite was the Children’s Display Garden. With my young daughters in tow, I was able to peacefully shop while my kids enjoyed snapping photos of their favorite plants, admiring a crocodile-shaped juniper near the pond, traipsing over a cute footbridge and gobbling back to the turkeys residing under a twisting wisteria plant.
The Yellow Rose Nursery is a master nursery that not only offers a complete selection of plants resilient to the area, but also has a helpful and knowledgeable staff, eager to help answer questions about their products, including those about hardiness, color, fragrance, form, exposure and growth expectation.
After finding myself staring fretfully at a huckleberry plant for a few moments, a helpful employee approached and assured me that I could, indeed, keep it alive as long as it had acidic soil and I let it dry out between waterings.
At the end of our day trip, it felt less like we had spent the day shopping and more like we had made an excursion to a peaceful botanical garden. Full of inspiration, confidence, and yes, with a new huckleberry plant, we headed home feeling it was well worth the drive.
To learn more, call or email the nursery at 509-786-3304, yellowrosenursery@gmail.com.
