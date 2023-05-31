While I'm a novice cook at best, my skills extend to whipping up a delightful chocolate chip cookie (kudos to Nestle Tollhouse), but that's about it.
When it comes to culinary prowess, my husband outshines me, leveraging his cooking know-how every time we host events or contribute to a potluck. I've found refuge in the convenience of a hot Costco chicken, much to the delight of my children's uncomplicated taste buds.
But what if I were given the opportunity to unleash my inner chef? What if I had the liberty to commandeer a kitchen for a night, free from the hassles of dishwashing, frantic ingredient hunting and purchasing specialized cookware? What if this could also double as a fun date?
Well, such a scenario unfurled when I stepped in for my friend Jenni, whose husband couldn't attend their “Indian at Home Cooking Class” at Healthy Eats in Yakima because he was out of town. I quickly swapped my messy kitchen for gleaming stainless steel surfaces, aromatic spices and a hands-on experience of crafting a dish I'd never dreamt of making.
Healthy Eats, 1101 W. Yakima Ave., Suite 115, is a place I've unknowingly passed countless times. The space is radiant and roomy, complete with a stainless steel bar-style seating and a handful of kitchen islands where culinary magic unfolds. As we waited for the class to commence, we were each given aprons and a packet of recipes.
Elaina Moon, the effervescent owner and instructor of the classroom, kick-started the class with an overview of the evening, followed by a round of introductions among all the class members. It was a mixed group of couples, seasoned attendees, first-timers and even a large group who were all there to have some fun.
We then dove into the recipes: mixed veggie pakoras, cilantro peanut chutney, date tamarind chutney, palak paneer tofu, yellow dal fry with zucchini, Indian potato cilantro samosas and Indian spiced basmati rice.
As Moon talked us through the five dishes and two sauces we'd be preparing, spices made their rounds among us. I'd initially envisioned each person working through the recipes, but the group approach allowed for the same amount of learning without hours in the kitchen. I could learn as others tackled various skills and tasks as easily as I learned independently.
Each island was stocked with all the necessary ingredients and tools (save for a few shared items), and soon we were let loose to pick a station.
Tasked with creating palak tofu — spinach tofu curry -- my first assignment was to dice a dozen tomatoes while my friend tackled the onions. Our recipe also involved some blending and stovetop cooking. As a tofu newbie, I was tasked with sautéing it, which turned out great despite some early hiccups.
This group cooking arrangement was efficient, allowing multiple dishes to be prepared simultaneously. As we progressed, we would check on the other groups and lend a helping hand where needed.
Moon, along with a few assistants, flitted around the room, providing help when necessary. Jenni helped wrap veggie pakoras since that group was in need of an extra pair of hands by that time.
Though I initially felt out of my element, breaking the process into manageable tasks made everything less daunting. And the cherry on top? A completely child-free cooking experience, which was honestly worth the price of admission. With no distractions or interruptions, I could fully immerse myself in the task at hand.
By evening's end, we had an array of mouth-watering, vibrant dishes. Everyone's efforts were commendable, and the best part was that there were enough leftovers to take home (my favorite part).
The program was impeccably organized, with foolproof recipes, attentive helpers, the right tools and a stellar dishwasher.
Sometimes, seeing is believing. Preparing five different dishes for a Saturday night dinner would be an arduous task for one, but with a clear plan and 20 pairs of hands, we wrapped things up (including eating dinner) in about two hours. It was an enjoyable night out with my friend, and exploring something new was genuinely fun.
You can find information about future classes at www.healthyeatsnutrition.com. Classes range from home cook classes, like the one I had the pleasure to join, to more advanced, chef-inspired lessons.
These classes are offered several times a month and fill up quickly. If you desire a more personalized experience, private bookings can be arranged as well.
The next class is being offered is at 6 p.m. June 15 at the Healthy Eats classroom. The cost is $50.
