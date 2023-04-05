Zinfandel is a wine grape that is believed to have originated in the region of the Caucasus Mountains thousands of years before Christ. This mountain range is found at the junction of modern-day Russia, Georgia and Azerbaijan.
Over time, the grape established a foothold in Croatia before migrating to southern Italy. In the 1800s, with the increase in American wine production, cuttings were brought to U.S. soil from Austria, eventually finding their American home in California.
As Washington has made a name for itself as a premium wine-growing region, it is no surprise that Zinfandel has migrated into the Yakima Valley as well. But with Zinfandel’s tendency to proliferate excessively and its habit to form tightly packed clusters, it naturally presents a challenging task for growers.
Despite this challenge, Tad and Sarah Fewel, owners of Cultura Winery in Zillah, have been able to create one of the finest examples of Zinfandel in Washington state.
The Fewels aren’t the first of their families to break ground in Zillah. They have an agricultural heritage that has aided them in their ability to pursue viticulture and winemaking.
Sarah’s great-grandfather moved to Zillah from Scotland in the early 1900s, planting a pear orchard that still stands and produces fruit today. This has led to a multigenerational family heritage of working the land in Zillah. Tad’s parents moved to Zillah in the 1980s, planting cherry and apple orchards, allowing him to develop a love of the land from a young age.
This connection to the agricultural world led to an early observation from the Fewels that grapevines and winemaking in Washington state were becoming a hot commodity due to the Yakima Valley’s excellent growing conditions. This recognition, along with their inherent abilities in entrepreneurship, convinced them to take a risk, planting Zinfandel and Cabernet Franc and starting a full-fledged winery.
Despite heritage, transition from fruit farming to viticulture and winemaking wasn’t without its difficulties. Growing wine grapes carries a different agricultural philosophy than orcharding. Fortunately, before starting Cultura, Sarah was able to spend time working in the vineyards of Sheridan Vineyards, Dineen Vineyards and one of Andrew Will’s vineyards, gaining knowledge and perspective.
“We watched the way they approached it," Tad said. "I started off mind-boggled because it's the complete opposite from orchard work. Lower quantity grapes mean higher quality wine, you have to control the water, you don't glut it with water, and on and on. One of the nice things is that they don't need a ton of pesticides or a ton of water.
"Also, aesthetics isn't first, it's the flavors, but apples have to look good, so it's almost the complete opposite on so many levels. That was why I liked the idea of working with grapes, because it makes way more sense to me.”
Three years after establishing Cultura in 2005, the recession of 2008-09 brought the next challenge.
“We had just purchased the property that is now the winery and tasting room. We had a lot of projects to get done before we could open to the public. We remodeled the tasting room and the winery building. We had a lot of time and money invested in this venture before the recession and we opened our doors to the public when the crash happened," Sarah said.
"To say the least, it was a bit of a stressful time, looking back on it. But we made it through by not growing too fast, our fantastic customers, our great wine community and the support of family and friends.”
Following the recession, Cultura was able to build momentum, growing as a wine business built upon face-to-face encounters in the tasting room. This focus led to further difficulties when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but their wine club kept them afloat.
“Without the wine club, we wouldn’t have sold hardly anything at all. I mean, we are built on the wine club and tourism. That's how we are able to stay small, we do the work ourselves. So it was absolutely brutal for someone like us to be shut down for two years,” Tad said.
Despite these difficulties, the quality of their wines and the relationships with their local community and club members have allowed Cultura to persevere.
Zinfandel is a grape that is not frequently found in Washington and has been a foundational piece in Cultura’s lineup of wines. It has not been the easiest of varietals to cultivate, but they have done it well.
“I always like the way the Zin turns out. With our microclimate, it develops beautiful, bright, natural acidity due to the extreme east facing slope. It gets a lot of shade in the early afternoon. I like that because it’s just a little bit different from what you typically find out here. Our Zin is unique because of the acidity, the fruit tones and the spices that our Zin naturally has,” Tad said.
Cultura’s wine list includes Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc and two different Bordeaux-style red blends. Each wine is fruit-forward, displaying the quality of the terroir. They utilize primarily French oak barrels, aging every wine in barrel for approximately two years, with 30-50% new oak. My favorites of their wines include the Zinfandel and the Cabernet Sauvignon, although every wine is quite enjoyable.
The 2015 Estate Zinfandel is an exciting wine in that the Fewels were able to harness their unique terroir. The aromas and flavors are zesty and fruit-forward, giving tangy anise intermingled with mint and thyme, followed by concentrated blueberry and boysenberry, with a dab of cocoa lingering in the finish. The structure is excellent with spicy acidity and chewy tannins. A unique expression set apart from its Californian counterparts.
The 2016 Sun Ridge Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon marries juiciness with elegance. The profile exhibits black cherry and black currant laced with mint, earth and smoke. Its firm, chalky tannins and spicy acidity frame a juicy mouthfeel trending toward silky as age softens the tannins.
The best way to source their wines is to visit their tasting room in Zillah at 3601 Highland Drive. Tad and Sarah run the tasting room themselves and are always happy to host guests. The doors are open on weekends for walk-ins, but they are more than happy to schedule weekday tasting appointments if reservations are made in advance.
Chad Douglas is a Wine and Spirit Education Trust Level 3-certified wine consultant and pediatrician in Yakima. He submits occasional columns for Explore.
