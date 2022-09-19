I love the three weeks leading up to the Central Washington State Fair when we transition from summer to fall. I’ve always thought of it as Yakima’s fifth season. The days are warm but not scorching, nights are a little cooler, and the light is softer, almost filtered. It’s the perfect time for outdoor activities.
Cowiche Creek Nursery, 2401 Cowiche Mill Road, is a family-owned garden center. It’s worth the trip just for inspiration. They have gorgeous perennials and shrubs, plant containers and water features.
On a recent September morning, my mom and I headed to Cowiche Creek Nursery and I signed us up for a class to learn how to make mini pumpkin succulent planters.
I haven’t had the greatest success keeping succulents alive, so I hoped the class would help. The project was easier than expected.
I anticipated we would carve the top and add special soil. Instead, we simply glued a variety of mosses on top to serve as the foundation and added succulent cuts. To encourage the succulents to take root and preserve the plants, we were told to simply mist the moss with water once a week. Sounds simple enough.
The instructor assured us that the planter should last well through November and beyond if we don’t over- or under-water.
The nursery is hosting additional workshops and they sell ready-to-go kits so you can make your own mini pumpkin succulent planters at home. What a fun idea for craft night with friends and family!
This Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cowiche Creek Nursery is hosting an Autumn Fest, complete with food and beverage vendors, local art vendors, vintage and antique items, live music, fall décor, and of course flowers and plants. If you have the time, check it out. It’s a great way to savor this perfect weather.
