Sage green, dreamsicle orange, sunshine yellow and electric blue.
Parked along the Naches River in the dappled light of Jim Sprick Community Park on Saturday, four 1962 Aloha trailers are a picture from the past and a way for enthusiasts to make new memories.
In the space between their tall, shiny bodies, plastic awnings are unfurled over campers and friends sharing stories, tales of past travels and future plans, like the living room has spilled out into the grass. Canvas camping chairs are positioned near vintage patio sets, meant to set the scene and help onlookers travel back in time. Metal doors with rounded edges are swung open on their hinges, revealing brightly colored stove tops and countertop trinkets that beckon people inside.
The scene is familiar to campers who spend their summers traveling from trailer rally to trailer rally, but for newcomers who are getting a first look at the culture, it’s a beautiful jumble of history, simplicity and incredible detail. This is the Nile Valley Rally outside of Naches.
“We may not have anything else in common, but we can sit around and visit, and enjoy the camping experience together,” trailer restorer Doug Johnson reflected later on the lawn outside his sage green travel home. “We can make new friends along the way.”
Rare history
The Aloha Trailer company started in Aloha, Ore., and produced a variety of travel trailer models from 1954 to 1970.
A man named Glen Gordon acquired the company in 1959 and owned the company into the 1960s. He designed the 1962 model, carving its curved windows and unique body shape into a block of wood before handing it off to manufacturers to re-create.
Johnson, a trailer restorer out of Mead, said Gordon used the bubble windows at the front and the whale-tail curl that flares off the back to set the trailer apart from competing campers.
“There were so many companies manufacturing trailers in the ’50s and ’60s,” Johnson said. “Everyone wanted to do something special to appeal to the masses.”
Camping in the space age
The features of the 1962 Aloha — radically distinct from the flat windows and rounded bodies that characterized other trailers at the time — aren’t the only rarity of the vessel.
Emerging at the same time as people were arriving for the 1962 World’s Fair in Seattle, many of the trailers produced that year made their way from Oregon to Washington, where they were used as overflow housing for fair visitors. Parked in gas station and hotel parking lots, the trailers could be rented or bought by travelers and residents alike.
The design features and cosmic paint scheme also happened to evoke the fair’s theme: Living in the Space Age.
Enthusiasts honor this connection today, incorporating imagery of the world’s fair, Space Needle and Seattle skyline into trailer décor.
The trailers had a limited run; it’s estimated that about 200 were produced.
By Johnson’s count, about 15 are known to exist today and seven have been fully restored.
Of those already restored, five were 16 feet long and two were 22 feet long. Only three 22-foot trailers of this model are known to exist, and the third currently sits at Johnson’s shop, awaiting a transformation. Some 18-foot trailers were also produced in this run, but none have been recovered so far.
Restoration work
Johnson calls trailer restoration a hobby that got out of control.
For him and his wife, Teresa, it started with car shows, where they’d occasionally see a vintage trailer among the retro vehicles. She recommended they look into getting their own, and from the moment they hooked it to their truck, they themselves were hooked.
“That’s what got us into it, and I’ve had so much fun with it,” Johnson said.
He estimated he’s completed 20 full restorations and has had his hands on dozens of other trailers. He restored three of the four 1962 Aloha trailers at Saturday’s rally.
The fourth, a 16-footer restored by David Northcraft of Amboy, was the first to be refurbished.
Johnson noted that trailer rallies and car shows have one main difference, and it’s this difference that made Saturday’s open house event, where members of the public could tour the 41 trailers of various makes and models parked at Jim Sprick Community Park, possible.
“At car shows, you better not touch a car. It’s hands off, don’t touch,” Johnson said. “Here, we welcome people into the trailer.”
A look inside
Northcraft’s trailer is a 16-footer with no bathroom or shower, but he kept a unique feature in case he has to go on the go: a pullout toilet seat and accompanying bucket.
The small space can sleep six: two in the couch that pulls out to a bed, two in the overhead hanging cot (sleepers here have to be somewhat tiny), and two in the dinette that converts to a third sleep spot.
The trailer had to be taken down to its deck during the restoration, Northcraft said, but he was able to salvage several features, including the original stove and oven and the original ice box door, which now opens to a modern fridge.
His trailer won approval from Gordon — the man who designed it — during a visit in 2017.
“He did a slow, 360-degree look of the trailer, and it was like memory lane,” Northcraft said.
A second 16-footer at Saturday’s rally was restored by Johnson. It belongs to Rick and Jan Haffner of Spokane.
Instead of a pullout couch, it has a daybed that basked in a golden glow Saturday as light filtered through a moon roof overhead — not an original feature but one that holds significance for the Haffners.
On an early date of theirs, they got lost in Seattle in Rick’s 1969 Volkswagen. As their eyes scanned the street for the destination they were looking for, Jan shouted out “There it is!” But she meant the moon, not their stop.
It’s been a funny memory since, and now while camping, the couple can open the moon roof and fall asleep beneath the moon and stars.
The trailer is otherwise decorated with daisies, Bible quotes and images of the Space Needle, which is a nod to the world’s fair and another memory held close by the Haffners.
The next trailer restored by Johnson is the 22-foot orange and white 1962 Aloha, named “Dreamsicle” by owners Valerie and Les Watson.
The Watsons also adore vintage cars, so much so that they color-matched their trailers to cars they used to own. “Dreamsicle” matches a Chevrolet Suburban they used to have, and their 16-foot Aloha called “Blue Jewel” matches a Chevy Nomad wagon.
Valerie said they wanted to keep their 22-foot trailer as original as they could, with hidden modern conveniences — “Things you don’t see that would take away from the originality,” she said.
She pointed to the LED tap-on lights on the underside of the cabinets, drawers that pull out and then automatically close, and the refrigerator, which she had wrapped to look retro.
There are a few other differences. She wanted a leaf added to the table so they could extend it out when visitors were on board. A window was also added next to the bed.
But the biggest change was in the bathroom, where she wanted a vanity and sink. This addition pushed the toilet to the opposite side of the water closet, so it’s sitting directly under the showerhead.
The trailer also has a sunroof over the dinette. This was an original feature, Valerie said, and the restored version incorporates the original plastic glass.
Johnson shares her view on renovations — he doesn’t like to stray too far from the original.
“Yes, we can deviate, but let’s do our darndest to keep it subtle, or hidden,” he said.
He and Teresa did take some liberties with their own 22-foot Aloha trailer, painted sage green and white.
The dinette was replaced with red plush chairs and a table, where a Monopoly board sat Saturday. Johnson kept the original stovetop, but replaced the oven with a miniature fridge.
Johnson also used oak to line the inside of his own trailer, preferring the more pronounced wood grain over the subtle birch in the original.
He said he was able to incorporate “the best of the best” ideas into his trailer because he has worked on so many others.
“We’re really liking how this trailer fits us,” he said.
Outside of attending several trailer rallies a year, he and Teresa want to travel the country in their 1962 Aloha. The pair are hoping to hit the national parks once Teresa retires. By then, Johnson hopes to dial back his restoration work, returning it to more of a hobby level.
“This is our way to hold onto the good old days.”
