A champion bronc rider and renowned horse trainer from Montana is coming to the Yakama Reservation on Monday and Tuesday to teach people about traditional horse culture and horsemanship.
Phillip Whiteman Jr. of Lame Deer, whose Indian name is Heove ve' keso (Yellowbird), is described by some as the horse whisperer. He lives on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, where he is a hereditary chief, and travels the United States teaching traditional horse culture with his Medicine Wheel Model to Natural Horsemanship. He is also a motivational speaker who hopes to inspire Native and non-Native youth.
Whiteman will speak at the White Swan Community Center from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for a Horse (Kusi) Medicine Camp. The training is free and open to the public. The community center at 70 Rodeo Drive is near the White Swan Rodeo Grounds, off Fort Road east of White Swan.
Whiteman is at the Pendleton Round-Up, which ends Saturday. Eldon and Melissa Brown arranged for Whiteman to speak in White Swan. Eldon Brown met Whiteman at a rodeo in Montana; his son used to ride saddle bronc horses.
"He likes talking to the youth about traditional backgrounds, trying to keep them away from the drugs and alcohol and gangs," Eldon Brown said. "He speaks to a lot of adults too, people who've been through trauma."
His Medicine Wheel Model is not just about horses, Whiteman said. "It's about reconnecting body, mind and spirit within our own selves," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.