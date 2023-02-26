Yakima Valley residents can cook. They can also make Explore drool and the proof is in the photos.

Culinary prowess was on full display for this latest round of reader-submitted photos. We asked our readers to submit their kitchen endeavors, whether cooking, baking or impressive plating skills.

Congratulations to Phil Wilt, winner of the gift certificate from The Tap, 105 S. First St., No. 106.

Thank you, Explore readers. We appreciate every photograph submitted.

The Yakima Herald-Republic has been featuring reader-submitted photographs based on a monthly theme in the Explore section. There’s no need to be a professional photographer! We want to see what you are shooting. Once a month, selected photos run in Explore.

The next reader photo theme: early signs of spring.

Winter’s last chill (let’s hope, anyway) is giving way to sunnier days. The warmer temperatures are teasing us, and nature. Budding plants are giving us hope. Blue skies are being filled with chirping birds. This is your chance to share with Explore readers what signals the seasonal change to you.

Photos can be submitted at www.yakimaherald.com/submit/show_off_springs_arrival through the month of March for a chance to win a prize.

Let’s explore the Yakima Valley together, through your lens.