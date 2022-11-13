The colors have changed, and leaves are still falling.
Yakima Valley photographers and readers did not disappoint. This month’s submitted photos really capture the beauty of our landscape.
Thank you, Explore readers. We appreciate every photograph submitted.
The next reader photo theme: winter and the holidays.
Winter surprised us with an early flurry of flakes on Tuesday. It was a sign of things to come. While gleeful children might have jumped out of bed to play outside, the snow made me search for my ice scraper and brush for my car.
The holidays are special and there are so many ways to celebrate. We hope you will consider sharing photos of what the holidays mean to you.
Photographs can be uploaded on the Yakima Herald-Republic website. Make sure to tell us what’s happening in the photo and who’s in it.
Since this time of year is heavily packed with events, this photo prompt will last from now until the end of December.
You don’t need to be a professional photographer! We want to see what you are out there shooting.
Let’s Explore winter and the holidays, through your lens.
