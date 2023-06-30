Congratulations! You walked across the stage, grabbed your diploma or certificate and advanced to the next big thing.
Whether you're moving onward in your studies or have reached your end goal, Explore hopes you enjoy this well-deserved summer break.
Many graduates up and down the Yakima Valley displayed their uniqueness and pride on their graduation caps, decorated to add a personal touch.
Congratulations to Kamimsa Goudy, winner of the gift certificate from And Tea, 123 E. Yakima Ave., #100.
And thank you, Explore readers. We appreciate every photograph submitted.
The Yakima Herald-Republic has been featuring reader-submitted photographs based on a monthly theme in the Explore section. There’s no need to be a professional photographer. We want to see what you are shooting. Once a month, selected photos will run in Explore.
Let’s explore the Yakima Valley together, through your lens.
— Sara Rae Shields
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.