Shiny street rods clad in chrome wheels, lowriders detailed with air-brushed murals and muscle cars with roaring engines — enter Yakima Valley’s car culture.
There’s no shortage of events for car and truck enthusiasts in the Valley. There’s a sanctioned drag strip near Wapato, where everything from street cars to professional dragsters race against the clock.
Car shows abound, with a large one at the Yakima Valley SunDome that also features a swap meet.
And a weekend cruise night in downtown Yakima typically lures cars and trucks of all kinds, where spectators fill sidewalks and auto enthusiasts gather in parking lots to show off their rides.
Here are a few highlights of the Valley’s offerings:
Renegade Raceway
This quarter-mile strip sanctioned by the National Hot Rod Association in the Lower Valley doesn’t discriminate when it comes to autos.
Renegade Raceway, at 1394 N. Track Road in Wapato, hosts a range of competitors, from small-engine machines to muscle cars, diesel trucks and professional dragsters.
“It’s sort of the best-kept secret in Yakima,” said track owner and operator Derek Snelson.
Weekend races kick off in early April and continue through October. A full schedule of racing events can be found online.
Many racers are local but some of the bigger events draw the pros, Snelson said.
There’s more to the track than racing. Several car shows highlighting area car clubs abound. Vintiques of Yakima, a car club of autos from 1972 and older, participates in several shows there throughout the year.
Snelson said he’s got racers as young as 5 and as old as 87 coming out to put the pedal to the metal.
“It’s a great family sport,” he said. “One family, we’ve got four generations out here racing. It’s good stuff.”
Vintiques of Yakima
Founded in 1972, this car club is all about nostalgia. All cars in this club are from 1972 and older.
The club hosts several car shows throughout the year, with its largest one — Vintiques Northwest Nationals — Aug. 3-6 at the Yakima Valley SunDome. A swap meet also will be on tap.
A list of car shows and events can be found on the car club’s website.
Sun Country Mustang Club
The Yakima Valley Sun Country Mustang Club was founded in 1991 and is dedicated to promoting and preserving Ford Mustangs, Shelbys and Mercury Cougars.
Like other area car clubs, this club participates in many local car shows throughout the year. Its larger show is Ponies in the Sun at Sarg Hubbard Park, 111 S. 18th St., Yakima, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17.
More information about this club and a lineup of shows can be found online.
Other car shows
The Old Street Car Show on April 23 will have more than 200 vintage vehicles on display from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Central Washington Agricultural Museum at Fullbright Park, 4508 Main St., Union Gap.
There will be trophies for car show winners, food vendors will be on hand as well as museum demonstrations, door prizes and 50-50 drawings. More information can be found on the museum’s website.
The Spring Auto Fest at the Yakima Valley SunDome on May 20 will showcase cars, trucks and bikes. Food vendors will be on hand, and the show is from noon to 6 p.m.
The Selah Show and Shine Car Show will be May 19 at Selah Middle School, 411 N. First St.
The Sunnyside Show ‘N Shine Car Show Fundraiser will be April 22 at Chief Kamiakin Elementary School, 1700 E. Lincoln Ave.
Cruise Night
Most of the cars you see at car shows also will be on display or cruising downtown Yakima during cruise nights, which typically are held on the second and third Saturdays, June through September.
On cruise nights, Yakima Avenue from about Sixth Street clear to Fifth Avenue is packed with an array of cars, trucks and bikes.
Many car enthusiasts gather at adjacent parking lots to visit and show off their rides. Spectators often fill the sidewalks, and many bring lawn chairs.
