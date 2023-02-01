The Yakima Valley Museum is preparing a spring exhibit, "Quinceañeras," and is looking for participants who wish to tell their stories and lend their attire.
"The museum wants to highlight the practice of the 15th birthday celebration, known as the Quinceañera, with stories, photographs and related materials," the museum said in a press release.
Curators preparing the exhibit are interested in displaying, on loan, dresses, shoes, tiaras, gloves and other materials from the quinceañeras and celebrations, the release said.
They are also asking for folks who are willing to share videos, photographs, testimonials and music playlists, according to the release.
The items will be on display from spring 2023 through spring 2024.
Those interested in displaying their materials or including their stories should contact the museum's guest curator for this exhibit, Yesenia Navarrete Hunter, by calling the museum at 509-248-0747 and leaving a message or emailing yesenia@yvmuseum.org.
The Quinceañeras exhibit, in addition to showcasing stories of quinceañeras through the years, aims to present the cultural diversity of the Yakima Valley, according to the release.
It also seeks to show how the community creates its spaces through these celebrations, Navarrete Hunter said in interview.
"What we want to show is how Latinos have made their place; how we have made the space. The space was not opened to us. We were not told, 'Come here to celebrate,'" said Navarrete Hunter, who is also a historian of Mexican origin who came to the U.S. as a child.
To show the evolution of the celebration, "a history of the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s, of today's quinceañeras, for me is ideal," said Navarrete Hunter.
All aspects of the quinceañera celebration are important to Navarrete Hunter, she said.
The deadline to participate is March 1.
