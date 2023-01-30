My 7-year-old has wanted to get her ears pierced for the last year or so, but I've been reluctant. I took her older sister to get her ears pierced the day before she started kindergarten and then watched them take an interminable amount of time to heal and eventually close. But my middle girl and I needed some bonding time, and I've been thinking about getting my nose pierced, so we found ourselves at Crazy Ink Tattoo Studio, 116 S. First St., on a stormy Saturday night.
Crazy Ink was busy when we arrived. Someone was getting their septum pierced, and another left with the tell-tale signs of saran wrap on a reddened belly covering a fresh tattoo. When we walked in, I first diverted my eyes from the glass case, thinking private body parts were displaying piercing options. But upon closer inspection, I realized they were standard body parts: noses, ears and belly buttons.
It was not an overly bright caged-in room in a mall or the local Walmart. It didn't have fur purses lining the walls or soda-pop earrings on display. So, as a bonus, I didn't have to beg off an additional $40 in spending as every bug-eyed toy tried to lure my daughter's big impulsive heart.
The cost was $70 to have Evie's ears pierced, and $40 for my nose. They used the same jewelry for each of our piercings, a titanium stud with a cubic zirconia finish. We were the only people in the studio after the other patrons finished, so body piercers Hope and Mandee could do our piercings somewhat simultaneously.
They sanitized their workstations and prepared the jewelry. The piercing and tattoo locations are relatively close together, similar to what you'd find in a beauty salon, except rather than pedestal chairs in every area, it's mixed up. One spot had a tall chair, another a shorter chair; I sat on an extended medical table/bed and prepared to go first.
Hope handed me a napkin, "Is this for the blood? I asked. "No," she said, "It's for the tears."
I closed my eyes as she began her work and felt a little hand grasp mine. I squeezed Evie's hand as the needle pressed through the skin on my nose and the jostling afterward as Hope secured the stud in place. Once she finished, we were on to Evie.
Evie's ears were already evenly marked, so the next step was to clamp her earlobes to keep them still. Mandee stood on one side and Hope on the other. They worked in tandem so they could pierce both ears at the same time. They did not use an ear-piercing gun but an 18-gauge needle, and then threaded the studs into place. A typical ear-piercing gun uses a 20-gauge earring that fires into the ear.
I held Evie's hand from behind and watched the needles enter through the back of her ears—even on impact, she barely squeezed my hand. I'm not going to lie; I'd held hers much harder.
After chatting with Hope, I discovered why my older daughter's piercing closed. Five years ago, they didn't realize that piercing with rings didn't allow the new skin forming to heal correctly. Essentially, the movement of the rings didn't let the new skin hold its structure long enough to create tubes. The studs they use now stay in place well enough for the new skin to form. So, I'll need another date on the books for my older daughter to get pierced.
Also, raise your hand if you remember suffering through those pointy earrings as a kid. I remember trying to fall asleep at night while they pressed into the side of my head. And, when I went to get them cleaned midway through the healing process, one of the piercing specialists pulled a massive hairball from behind one. I was mortified.
In contrast, the titanium studs used for piercing Evie’s ears didn't have a needle-like tip; it's a flat surface that screws into the earring.
We were sent home with non-iodized sea salt (eight teaspoons) and a recommendation to buy a gallon jug of distilled water to mix it with as a cleaning aid once a day. Evie's ears will take 12 weeks to heal, and my nose will take nine months. We left feeling cared for, with zero drama or trauma and so excited for our new jewelry.
The head body piercer, Hope Valesquez, takes reservations, walk-ins and occasionally offers discounts on special days like Friday the 13th through her Facebook page, www.facebook.com/crazyinktattoosyakima.
• Kelly Wilbanks has lived in Terrace Heights with her husband and three daughters since 2014. She loves exploring Yakima on a budget with her family in tow, whether that’s a wine-down Wednesday, thrifting thriftily, or going on a local library scavenger hunt. Kelly will submit Explore columns when the occasion strikes.
