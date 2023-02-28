Black History Month events and activities at Heritage University in Toppenish included a poster gallery and reception, which took place last week.
The Black Excellence Poster Gallery and Reception took place in the Virginia S. Hislop Gallery in Petrie Hall. Professor Gloria Dance-Jones invited students from her two spring University 101 classes to submit posters highlighting Black Americans and their contributions of excellence in various fields and vocations. The classes focus on this question: "How can I contribute to a more just and equitable society?"
Each of the students were asked to research and profile a Black individual who inspires them in their future profession. More than two dozen students participated. Those who attended were encouraged to vote for their favorite poster.
Virginia Yelechchin’s poster was voted as the favorite, Dance-Jones said. Yelechchin is a pre-nursing student. Her poster was an informative interactive poster that focused on Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler, who challenged the prejudice that prevented Black Americans from pursuing careers in medicine. Crumpler became the first Black woman in the U.S. to earn an M.D. degree.
The two other posters that received the most votes after Yelechchin’s poster were created by Haidel Castro and Lucia Vargas-Vaca, Dance-Jones said.
Castro is a sophomore majoring in biology. Her poster focused on Dr. James McCune Smith, one of the most famous Black Americans to earn a medical degree.
Vargas-Vaca is a social work major and a participant in the behavioral health program. She highlighted Dr. Darlyen Bailey, a professor and dean emeritus at Graduate School of Social Work and Social Research at Bryn Mawr College. Bailey is also special assistant to the college president for community partnership.
