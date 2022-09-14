The second annual Polo for Pegasus tournament is Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in the Wenas Valley.
The polo tournament is a fundraising event for the Pegasus Project, a nonprofit organization founded in 2003. The organization provides therapeutic riding and physical therapy using equine movement for children and adults with physical and mental special needs.
The first of three matches begins at 11 a.m. at the privately owned polo grounds at 3905 S. Wenas Road, Selah.
Each match will feature polo players from all over the country and world.
Tickets must be purchased in advance for the 21 and over event. A general admission ticket is $50 and includes entrance to the grass seating area (bring your own blanket or lawnchairs) and a chance participate in the divot stomp between the second and third matches. Parking is included.
Food will be available to purchase and there will be a no-host beer and wine lounge. For an additional cost, the Prosser House restaurant will have their Cigar Under the Stars tent. Boutiques and vendors will be on the grounds.
The attire for women is summer dresses and large hats and there will be a best hat contest. Men are encouraged to dress in dress or polo shirts with dress shorts or pants.
A polo team includes four players, mounted on horses. The field is 300 yards long and 160 yards wide. Each match lasts 90 minutes and is made up of six time periods, 7.5 minutes each. There is a 10-minute half time break. Goals are scored when an approximately three-inch ball across the goal line between goal posts 24 feet apart.
For more information and tickets, visit https://bit.ly/YH-Rpegasuspolo.
