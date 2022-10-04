It’s haunted October and harvest time in Union Gap.
October is one of Union Gap’s favorite months. Apples and pears are being harvested, the leaves are changing colors and there is a monthlong list of activities to keep you entertained.
The Union Gap Corn Maze is home to their famed corn maze, which comes complete with several haunted evenings with a diverse range of spooky characters scaring guests as they try to make their way through the maze. There’s also a pumpkin patch, a pumpkin chucker sling shot, fire pits and a large younger kids’ area.
The Madd Hatter’s Haunt is the region’s best-known haunted house and is also a nonprofit with groups volunteering at the Haunt to raise funds. And in exciting news, the haunted trail is back this year.
Kids and parents who have wanted to see an open house without the scare factor love the Madd Hatter’s family day. The lights are turned on in the haunted house so you can walk through and witness the terrific decorations without fear.
Skateland Union Gap has a new and innovative Halloween feature this year, the Haunted Harvest Scavenger Hunt, where you will meet characters from the game Clue and solve a mystery murder. There are four different sessions you can attend.
Do you love scary and classic movies? The Majestic Theatre is holding its second annual Haunted Movie Fest on Oct. 21-22 — and you can even enjoy a double feature. Do you remember the last time you saw a double feature? One of the highlights of the initial Haunted Movie Fest was the number of parents who came with their children, wanting to see some of their favorite movies from their teen years on the big screen.
Of course, the Valley Mall is jumping in with its Spooktacular Malloween event on Oct. 22. Your kids will be excited about some special guests that will be coming.
As mentioned, October is a time of harvest, and you can learn about all things agriculture at this year’s seventh annual Agri-Copia in Union Gap on Oct. 15-16.
This free event takes you back in time as you’ll witness exhibitions of draft horses during the plowing bee and can enjoy the Central Washington’s Ag Museum demonstrations, including the blacksmith shop and vintage apple packing line.
It’s a family-friendly event and you’ll be excited for additional activities including horse-drawn wagon rides, vintage tractor rides and pumpkin decorating.
If you were wondering about what to do this October, you can certainly enjoy classic October harvest and Halloween events in Union Gap. From the corn maze to the haunted house to a scavenger hunt and classic scary movies, there’s plenty to choose from. For more information, visit www.visituniongap.com.
• Eric Patrick is director of tourism for Union Gap. Email him at info@visituniongap.com.
