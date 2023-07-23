The Plaid Door of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church is accepting applications from local nonprofits for funding.
The due date is Sept. 15. The organization is particularly interested in nonprofits that benefit women and children, according to a news release.
Applicants must be a 501c(3) operating in Yakima County and have goals compatible with The Plaid Door. Applications and more information are available at https://sttimothy yakima.org.
When the site opens, go to the top right and open the Plaid Door button. The application is listed at the top. Print an application and mail the completed form to: The Plaid Door, c/o St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 4105 Richey Road, Yakima, WA 98908.
The Plaid Door, at 220 N. 40th Ave. in Yakima, is a consignment and thrift shop. Half of the annual net profits are distributed to local nonprofits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.