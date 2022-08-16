The Central Washington Agricultural Museum’s annual Pioneer Power Show runs 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, 2022.
The two-day event is at Fullbright Park, 4508 Main St., Union Gap. It costs $5 per person, and kids younger than 12 are free.
Exhibits on display include vintage trucks, vintage single stroke engines, quilts and vintage snowmobiles with members of the Pacific Northwest Vintage Snowmobile Club.
People can visit the Lindeman tractors display and learn how they got their start in the Yakima Valley. They also can attend demonstrations of an apple picking line, antique sawmill, blacksmithing and horse-drawn equipment.
The event lineup features an equipment parade, driving the mini-excavator, tractor games and tractor pull.
Free activities for youngsters include a kiddie train, kiddie wagon, an animal swing and excavator driving. There will be a kids’ scavenger hunt for a chance to win a bike, and every participant wins a free ice cream.
A giant swap meet will be set up near the parking lot with wares from vendors all over the Pacific Northwest.
Gary Malner will be playing old timey music on his accordion. People can enjoy fresh baked bread from the bread shack with a choice of toppings for only a donation.
New this year is Lady Barlow’s Karnaval Phantastique, which brings mentalism, illusionism and a traveling cryptozoological collection. There are three shows per day, but limited seating. Professor Phineas J. Coffin will be offering presentations Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Food will be offered for sale by Jean’s Cottage Inn, Soup-R-Dawgs, Karen’s Curly Fries and Eastern WA Expeditions.
For more information, visit www.visituniongap.com.
