Yakima Taco Fest attendees know what they like. And they like 5 Salsas’ chicken mole tacos.
The Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s annual event includes a best taco award that is voted on by taco fest guests. This year’s event was held April 30, 2022, at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima.
José Flores Tobar has owned 5 Salsas, a Yakima taco truck, since 2019 with his wife, Vania. This was their second year at the Yakima Taco Fest.
Their chicken mole taco was served alongside a birria taco, which isn’t a regular menu item. Their classic asada taco was also available.
“I think the people really loved those two and voted for us,” said Flores Tobar, recognizing that regulars enjoyed something they don’t always get.
“We’ll make something different. Generally, people already know our menu. And I know it’s about the contest. Regular customers were given an option and for that day only.”
Oaxaca mole is popular in southwestern Mexico, and this is only the second time Flores Tobar has served it to customers.
He also said many people came back to tell him how much they enjoyed the winning taco. A lot of the compliments were from people who came from out of town, places like Moses Lake, the Tri-Cities and Ellensburg.
Flores Tobar served around 1,800 tacos that day.
Being the people’s choice marks a personal comeback for the couple after a rough summer and fall last year; 5 Salsas was burglarized in August 2021.
Flores Tobar regularly sets up at Single Hill Brewing, 102 N. Naches Ave.; that’s where burglars broke into their truck. The truck and equipment were trashed, rendering the mobile restaurant unusable.
A GoFundMe was set up to help 5 Salsas return to serving customers, and by October 2021 Flores Tobar was dishing up tacos again.
“Everything can all come down wrong, but never give up. I really appreciate everybody’s support,” said Flores Tobar.
Winning best taco at this year’s Yakima Taco Fest was also a bittersweet victory, as Vania couldn’t attend. They have a system in the truck that makes things work smoothly, and her not being there was sad for both of them.
“As much as she’s helped in the past, this was a big event, getting the win, and to not be able to be there that one time. ... It’s just as much her project, in seeing the success, too,” said Flores Tobar.
