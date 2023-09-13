Editor's note: Incorporating at least one yoga pose into your daily routine can work wonders for your overall health and well-being. Yoga is a holistic practice that not only improves physical flexibility and strength but also nurtures mental clarity and emotional balance. Karissa Brandhagen provides these poses weekly for Explore.
Tree Pose
Vrksasana (virk-SAW-suh-nuh)
Benefits: Strengthens the spine, knees and standing leg. Alleviates sciatica and improves posture. Enhances stability, balance, focus and concentration.
How to: Distribute weight evenly into all four corners of the right foot with toes pointing forward. Lift your left foot to either the ankle, inner thigh or into the right hip crease and externally rotate the hip joint - never place the foot directly on the knee joint. Draw the crown of the head to the sky, stacking and lengthening the vertebrae. Find a focal point directly in front of you such as a picture frame, avoiding any focal points below the nose. Bring prayer hands to heart center, out to a “T” or overhead, growing your branches as you see fit.
To modify: Place a block (or whatever you have handy, like a stack of books) to the floor on the inside of the standing leg and rest the toes on the block, keeping the heel lifted and the knee turned out. Additionally, you can reach for a wall, chair or countertop for extra stability and support.
Important disclaimer: Prior to attempting any new yoga poses or engaging in unfamiliar physical exercises, it is crucial to consult your primary physician. Your well-being and safety are of utmost importance, so listen to your body's signals and avoid pushing yourself beyond your personal limits.
Karissa Brandhagen and/or the Yakima Herald-Republic cannot be held responsible for any injuries that may occur while practicing yoga poses without the guidance of a trained professional. Seek the expertise of a qualified instructor to ensure proper technique and reduce the risk of injuries. Take care and practice mindfully.
• Karissa Brandhagen's active journey has spanned a lifetime, encompassing competitive dancing in grade school, professional cheerleading and now as the owner and leader of Renu Hot Yoga studio for the past four years. Through her expertise, she offers accessible ways to embrace movement and foster health and wellness for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.