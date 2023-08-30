Editor's note: Incorporating at least one yoga pose into your daily routine can work wonders for your overall health and well-being. Yoga is a holistic practice that not only improves physical flexibility and strength but also nurtures mental clarity and emotional balance. Karissa Brandhagen provides these poses weekly for Explore.
Hero’s Pose
Virasana (Vee-rah-suh-nuh)
Benefits: Stretches the thighs, knees and ankles. Improves digestion and wakes up tired legs. Reduces swelling of the legs. Therapeutic posture for respiratory ailments such as asthma. When reclined, stretching the abdomen, deep hip flexors and psoas muscles.
How to: Start on all fours or tabletop, bring the knees together and separate the big toes to either outer edge of the mat. Gently sit your hips between your heels all the way to the mat. Activate the core, reach the crown of the head up to the sky and tuck the chin in slightly to elongate the spine and keep the back flat. Place the hands on top of the thighs or knees and draw the shoulder blades back and down opening and lifting the chest forward and up.
To advance: Note: Only advance this posture if you can easily reach your hips to the floor between the heels.
Try Reclined Hero’s Pose by placing palms to the mat behind you, fingertips pointing toward the hips. Further your recline, by gently lowering all the way to the back placing one hand on the heart and one on the belly or opt for both arms extending overhead. Try reaching for opposite elbows.
To modify: Place a block or two on its lowest height parallel to the top of the mat, so that both sits bones can fit on the block.
