Editor's note: Incorporating at least one yoga pose into your daily routine can work wonders for your overall health and well-being. Yoga is a holistic practice that not only improves physical flexibility and strength but also nurtures mental clarity and emotional balance. Karissa Brandhagen provides these poses weekly for Explore.
Downward Facing Dog
Adho Mukha Svasana (AH-doh MOO-kah shvah-NAH-suh-nuh)
Benefits: Strengthen and lengthens back muscles, feet, legs and hips. Stretches hamstrings, calves and hip flexors. Improves shoulder strength aiding in fine motor skills. Stimulates blood circulation. Relieves neck and upper back tension.
How to: Start on all fours or a tabletop position. Prepare by having the hands shoulder-width apart and spreading the fingers wide, sealing the palms to the mat. Curl the toes under behind you and lift the hips up and back into a upside down “V”. Lengthen the spine long, reach the tailbone up to the sky and reach your heels towards the ground. Draw your shoulders down your back and relax your neck taking your gaze between your feet.
To modify: Keep a slight bend in the knees and heels lifted. Additionally, you can shorten and widen your stance by stepping the feet to the outer edges of the mat and 1-2 footsteps forward toward your hands. Blocks or a blanket under the palms can also be helpful, or rolling off the edge of the mat if blocks aren’t available to you. For seniors or folks with joint injuries, try down dog by placing your palms on the edge of the kitchen counter, the back of a chair/couch, or against a wall.
Important disclaimer
Prior to attempting any new yoga poses or engaging in unfamiliar physical exercises, it is crucial to consult your primary physician. Your well-being and safety are of utmost importance, so listen attentively to your body's signals and avoid pushing yourself beyond your personal limits.
Karissa Brandhagen and/or the Yakima Herald-Republic cannot be held responsible for any injuries that may occur while practicing yoga poses without the guidance of a trained professional. It is strongly advised to seek the expertise of a qualified instructor to ensure proper technique and reduce the risk of injuries. Take care and practice mindfully.
• Karissa Brandhagen's active journey has spanned a lifetime, encompassing competitive dancing in grade school, professional cheerleading and now as the owner and leader of Renu Hot Yoga studio for the past four years. Through her expertise, she offers accessible ways to embrace movement and foster health and wellness for everyone.
